NEW Paddy Pimblett Swipes at Michael Chandler’s Year-Round Fitness: “Didn’t Help Him When He Fought Me” Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Michael Chandler (left) and Paddy Pimblett (right) Imago Images

Paddy Pimblett just took a shot at Michael Chandler after the American questioned his discipline because of his fluctuating weight

From This Article 1 . Results Over Six-Packs

Paddy Pimblett has spent much of his UFC career brushing off critics who obsess over his out-of-camp weight gains. The Liverpool native famously loves to indulge between bouts, leading skeptics to call him undisciplined. But as far as "The Baddy" is concerned, the results inside the Octagon speak for themselves, and he was quick to remind everyone of that by taking a jab at former opponent Michael Chandler. Addressing claims that his drastic weight fluctuations make him unprofessional, the 31-year-old lightweight contender defended his work ethic once training camp officially begins. "When people say, 'He's unprofessional, he's undisciplined,' when?" Pimblett argued. "I am the most disciplined fighter ever when it comes to a fight camp."

To drive his point home, Pimblett pointed directly at Chandler, a fighter widely celebrated for maintaining a shredded physique 365 days a year. "I look at Michael Chandler, I fought him," Pimblett said. "He's in fight camp 24/7. He's always eating his diet meals off his sponsors, and he's always in shape, but it didn't help him when he fought me." Results Over Six-Packs Pimblett's jab carries real weight given what transpired inside the Octagon. When the two squared off at UFC 314, Pimblett delivered a statement performance, stopping the veteran via third-round TKO. That victory extended Pimblett's record to 23-3, proving his periodized approach to training works at the highest level. While Chandler (23-11) prides himself on non-stop fight readiness and strict lifestyle habits, Pimblett prefers a clear boundary between his personal life and fight preparation. He enjoys his downtime, then locks in with absolute focus once a bout is signed. In a sport where impressive physiques are often mistaken for fight readiness, Pimblett continues to prove that aesthetic fitness isn't everything. For the Scouse star, staying shredded year-round might look great on social media, but grit, fight IQ, and locked-in camp preparation are what actually earn hand-raises when the cage door closes.