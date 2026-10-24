UFC megastar Ilia Topuria (left) has faced Justin Gaethje (top right) once but is yet to fight Paddy Pimblett (bottom right) inside the Octagon.

UFC megastar Ilia Topuria has lately been linked to a Justin Gaethje rematch and a grudge match with Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett.

In an edition of the Double Coverage Podcast, host Mystic Zach spoke with UFC icon Jorge Masvidal, who's often praised former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

The veteran fighter noted that Topuria had considerable success the first time around against Gaethje and would get his hand raised if they clash again. Additionally, he touched upon a possible Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett grudge match.

Ilia Topuria has received words of high praise from an MMA legend, who's picked him to avenge his defeat against Justin Gaethje .

Masvidal chimed in on Topuria's first MMA defeat, a TKO loss against Justin Gaethje in their UFC lightweight (155-pound) title clash in June. Gaethje, on his part, has consistently opined that Topuria is undersized for lightweight.

Well, Masvidal concurred, saying, "I think Gaethje's not exactly wrong that he (Ilia Topuria) is small for '55 (lightweight)."

"Gamebred" added, however, that one doesn't need to be the biggest to hit hard, warning that Topuria hits incredibly hard. Justifying his picking "El Matador" to beat Gaethje in their possible rematch, Masvidal explained:

"And he's accurate, and he's fast. He dropped Gaethje. Gaethje is the current (lightweight) champion. He dropped him with a body shot. Maybe had he not gone for the submissions, you know, his mind was a little clouded there. I think maybe he could've got a stoppage."

The 41-year-old highlighted that the fight wasn't exactly one-sided and Topuria came dangerously close to stopping Gaethje via KO/TKO with debilitating body punches.

He asserted, "I would bet the house on Ilia in the rematch. Gaethje and Ilia -- I would bet the house on Ilia. Anything can happen."

Jorge Masvidal talks Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett megafight title eliminator to face Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal also weighed in on the long-awaited grudge match between Ilia Topuria and Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett. The UFC's first-ever BMF titlist indicated that Topuria could fight Pimblett next, and the winner of their showdown could receive a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Underscoring the magnitude of a Topuria vs. Pimblett fight, he said, "I think that's the biggest fight in the UFC."

As of this time, neither Topuria nor Pimblett's respective next fights have been officially announced yet, whereas Gaethje is expected to defend his lightweight throne against Arman Tsarukyan in early 2027. Furthermore, some believe that Gaethje, who's hinted at potentially retiring, is unlikely to ever face Topuria in a rematch.

Watch Jorge Masvidal discuss Ilia Topuria's potential matchups against Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett below (*comments at the 27:27-minute mark of the video):