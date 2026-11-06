UFC lightweight powerhouse Michael "Iron" Chandler makes his official WWE NXT debut as a guest referee, bringing his signature finish-master mentality straight into the squared circle.

However, before stepping into the arena, "Iron" Mike set his terms with style and swagger on social media.

Fan-favorite UFC lightweight Chandler stepped outside his element, invading Orlando to make his official WWE NXT debut. He reached out to the NXT General Manager, Robert Stone, offering his enforcement skills for an unsanctioned brawl between Dion Lennox and Cruz Montana.

Michael Chandler never turns down a fight. This time, however, he stood at the opposite end of the ring.

"No one more unsanctioned than me. @mrstonewwe your call," he wrote.

Pure Crossover Energy inside the Squared Circle

If there's one thing that was guaranteed with Chandler's appearance at the WWE Performance Center, it was his intense MMA presence instantly electrifying the venue.

Dressed to the nines in referee stripes, Chandler, a former Bellator champion and UFC lightweight title challenger, was up for no nonsense. He asserted his physical presence right from the start, even physically breaking up ring skirmishes and bringing legitimate combat sports authority to the scripted fight.

During the fight between Montana and Lennox, Chandler displayed his explosiveness in the ring, using his wrestling frame to police the ring. He successfully proved that he was anything but a silent bystander.

A Calculated Move Beyond the Octagon

The wrestling crossover represents a fascinating and compelling strategic step for the 40-year-old MMA star.

As he comes off after battling the world's elite inside the Octagon, Chandler is continuing to build his global brand beyond mixed martial arts. His natural charisma along with his raw athleticism and electrifying promo skills, make him quite a natural fit for professional wrestling.

Whether Chandler intends to return to the cage for another hard-hitting chapter or explores more WWE appearances, one thing is for sure: Chandler sure knows how to capture the sports entertainment spotlight.