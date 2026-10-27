King Green vs. Michael Chandler is rumored after Jorge Masvidal discusses a potential UFC lightweight showdown between the veterans.

Rumor has it that King Green and Michael Chandler might be gearing up for an exciting lightweight clash, as hinted by Jorge Masvidal during his appearance on CBS Sports’ Deep Waters podcast. However, the UFC hasn’t made any official announcements about this matchup yet, so fans are left eagerly anticipating whether these seasoned fighters will finally face off in the Octagon.

Jorge Masvidal Reveals Potential Matchup

A report from Pro London MMA HQ reveals that Masvidal talked about the potential for Green to take on Chandler during a podcast episode. The exciting matchup would feature two experienced lightweights, both renowned for their striking skills, aggressive personalities, and a knack for putting on thrilling fights.

Green had previously called out Chandler following his impressive second-round TKO win against Daniel Zellhuber in Mexico City on Feb. 28. It seemed like the veteran was building serious momentum, but unfortunately, his journey subsequently took a hit.

Green suffered a tough loss recently- a first-round TKO loss to Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332 on Oct. 3. Ribovics stopped him with strikes at 4:08 of the opening round, handing Green a setback after a three-fight winning streak.

On the other hand, Chandler also encountered a setback when he was stopped by Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. Ruffy claimed victory with a first-round TKO at 4:29, adding to the challenges Chandler has faced lately.

A Veteran Clash That Could Deliver Fireworks

While neither fighter seems to be on the brink of a lightweight title shot right now, a clash between Green and Chandler could present an interesting test for both seasoned veterans.

Green is recognized for his unconventional movement, sharp boxing skills, and knack for getting under his opponents' skin with his defensive maneuvers. On the other hand, Chandler packs a punch with his explosive power, relentless pressure, and a wrestling pedigree that can pose significant challenges, even for the most skilled strikers.

The contrasting approaches of these two fighters could lead to a thrilling matchup, especially if Green can leverage his agility to disrupt Chandler's forward pressure.

For Chandler, this fight might be just the chance he needs to bounce back against a seasoned rival. Green, on the other hand, is also looking to get back on track after his recent loss.

As it stands, this matchup is still just a rumor and hasn’t been officially booked by the UFC yet. But if the promotion decides to go ahead with it, we could be in for another exciting clash between veterans in the lightweight division.