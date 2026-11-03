NEW Dan Hooker Outlines Violent Masterplan for UFC Qatar and UFC Sydney Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Dan Hooker IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

New Zealand fan-favorite Dan "The Hangman" Hooker is already plotting his next war, calling out "King" Bobby Green for UFC Sydney provided he handles business against Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar.

From This Article 1 . Eyeing a Trans-Tasman War in Sydney

If there's one thing that Dan "The Hangman" Hooker isn't interested in, it's taking breaks. The Kiwi lightweight is already orchestrating a high-octane vision for the coming months, and fans can expect nothing but back-to-back violent clashes. On an interview with Submission Radio, Hooker discussed his adrenaline-filled vision. For starters, he is required to survive a high-stakes showdown against former featherweight title challenger Brian "T-City" Ortega during UFC Qatar on Nov. 21. If all goes according to plan in Doha, "The Hangman" hopes for a rapid turnaround in front of his home crowd at UFC Sydney. His next victim? None other than King Green

Eyeing a Trans-Tasman War in Sydney The bout in Sydney, for Hooker, would carry pride, prestige, and a potential matchup against Green that promises to deliver unmatched entertainment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denis Shkuratov (@submissionradio2) "I want King Green in Sydney!" Hooked exclaimed. What can you expect from a clash between Green and Hooker? To begin with, both fighters are seasoned brawlers who thrive in chaos. They're both known for their stand-and-bang mentalities, crisp boxing skills, and their "never-back-down" attitude. A Sydney showdown between these two fighters is a guarantee of fireworks and entertainment.

Settling Business at UFC Qatar First A matchup against Brian Ortega would present a fascinating challenge, something he must overcome in Doha before planning for Sydney. Ortega is known for his world-class, fight-ending submission skills. However, Hooker's lethal striking and durability would make him a pure nightmare to face. Once Hooker is able to pass Ortega's ground threats in Sydney, the runway stands clear for him. Then, he can look forward to a collision with "King" Greeb in Sydney. If matchmakers grand him his wish, fight fans can expect a back-to-back masterclass in pure violence.