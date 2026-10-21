Ciryl Gane’s coach Fernand Lopez has compared Josh Hokit to UFC legend Cain Velasquez while explaining why the undefeated heavyweight poses a serious threat at UFC 334.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Lopez was asked for his thoughts on Hokit. The coach explained that the American is much more than a heavyweight who relies on forward pressure and powerful punches. He suggested that Hokit has a well-rounded approach similar to Velasquez’s fighting style, which could create problems for Gane.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Gane’s head coach, Fernand Lopez, has weighed in and broken down Hokit’s fighting style, explaining why the undefeated heavyweight could pose a serious threat to his fighter. Lopez even compared Hokit’s approach to that of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Josh Hokit is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career so far, as he is set to face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 334. The event will take place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lopez also emphasized that Hokit has several ways to finish a fight, whether through strikes, submissions, or ground-and-pound. The coach believes those qualities make the heavyweight title challenger particularly dangerous.

“He’s not just a regular, like another heavyweight just coming forward to punch people,” Lopez told MMA Junkie about Hokit. “He’s something. I think that besides Cain Velasquez, that’s a long time we didn’t have a kind of wrestler that can punch you, make you guess, go for wrestling. If it’s not working, go back to try to lock you down. He’s not just relying on wrestling. He can put you out on the feet. He can put you out, submit you, or ground-and-pound you. It’s well deserved for him, and he’s a huge challenge for Ciryl.”

Check out Fernand Lopez’s comments below:

During his time in the UFC, Velasquez became a two-time heavyweight champion. His relentless pressure and incredible wrestling to take down opponents, followed by brutal ground-and-pound finishes, made him one of the most dangerous heavyweights of all time. The former champion had a strong wrestling background, having competed at the NCAA Division I level, while Hokit also has an impressive background as an All-American.

Why Josh Hokit must use his wrestling against Ciryl Gane

Lopez’s comparison of Hokit’s style to Velasquez’s highlights the challenge awaiting Gane at UFC 334, as he will need to be prepared for more than just ‘The Incredible Hok’s’ striking. If the challenger can successfully mix his wrestling with his offensive pressure, he could make the title fight far more difficult than some expect.

That said, many analysts and fans believe that Gane’s superior, technical striking, which knocked out Alex Pereira with ease at the White House event, will produce the same result against Hokit at UFC 334, if the American keeps the fight on the feet and doesn’t use his wrestling.