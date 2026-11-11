Cris Cyborg (left) has weighed in on the imminent UFC heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit (right).

The Josh Hokit vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title clash at UFC 334 has drawn a notable prediction from the legendary Cris Cyborg.

The Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is considered to be one of the very best mixed martial arts training facilities in the world. The gym has been credited with producing several world champions in the sport -- including Rashad Evans, Jon Jones, Holly Holm, and more.

Cyborg, who's captured world titles in various top-tier MMA organizations and is a former UFC women's featherweight champion herself, foresees Hokit becoming a UFC champ this Saturday.

The upcoming fight between Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane has seemingly piqued the interest of combat sports legend Cris Cyborg.

One such Jackson Wink fighter, who's a contender on the cusp of becoming a champion, is Josh Hokit. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hokit notably indicated that he moved into a dorm room at the Jackson Wink facility in Albuquerque a couple of years ago and still stays there, as the humbling environment is optimal for his athletic success.

On that note, reigning PFL women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg responded to an X post regarding Hokit's aforementioned strategy. Praising the Jackson Wink facility, Cyborg seemed to recount the time she went there to train with former opponent Holly Holm, back when she helped Holm train for her fight against Kayla Harrison in 2024.

Cyborg wrote, "I got an opportunity to stay in the JacksonWink dorms when I came to train with @HollyHolm. It's an incredible atmosphere and a great way to lock in for camp."

The final Bellator MMA women's featherweight champion added, "Josh Hokit made his pro debut at Bellator 300 and I think he becomes UFC Champion this weekend."

I got an opportunity to stay in the JacksonWink dorms when I came to train with @HollyHolm It’s an incredible atmosphere and a great way to lock in for camp. Josh Hokit made his pro debut at Bellator 300 and I think he becomes UFC Champion this weekend — CrisCy₿org.com 19X World Champ (@criscyborg) November 10, 2026

Cris Cyborg keeps door open for MMA return; Josh Hokit eyes gold at UFC 334

Cris Cyborg last defeated Ketlen Vieira by way of unanimous decision to notch a successful defense of her PFL women's featherweight championship earlier this year. The Brazilian-American is still the PFL women's featherweight ruler, albeit she's a free agent and hasn't competed in an MMA match since.

Intriguingly, Cyborg recently asserted that she will compete in MMA again, adding that she's also open to intriguing opportunities in bare-knuckle fighting in the BKFC and wrestling in the RAF. Moreover, with the recent PFL-MVP merger, some fans have called for her to compete in MVP MMA come 2027. Others foresee her fighting in Ki MMA.

On the other hand, Josh Hokit has been relentless in the pursuit of his maiden UFC world championship. "The Incredible Hok" boasts an undefeated pro MMA record and is on the verge of winning UFC gold.

Standing across the Octagon from him would be reigning UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, who's defiantly affirmed that he'll defend his belt and hand his American rival his first mixed martial arts defeat. The Gane vs. Hokit clash will headline UFC 334 at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 14.