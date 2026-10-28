Dakota Ditcheva has been cleared to train again after undergoing surgery on both of her hands.

The Manchester-born fighter has been grappling for a few weeks now, but will be taking her time before she starts striking again. Having both hands in casts made everyday life difficult. However, she reminded herself that things could have been much worse:

Ditcheva was cleared in about nine weeks after her double hand surgery, and believes that using an oxygen chamber helped speed things up: “I healed so quickly this time... I’m sure it was like nine weeks maybe since surgery, which is really quick.”

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, the 28-year-old confirmed that she is back in the gym and ready to fight: “I’m good. I’m all clear. I’m back at training now. So yeah, I’m ready to go. I’m just waiting for a date for the belt. I want my belt back.” However, this was not the first time that she broke her hands. Ditcheva first broke them during her fight with Sumiko Inaba, which she won in July 2025. However, she only had surgery on one hand while the other was left to heal on its own. This time, she had both hands operated on, but the healing period went much faster than she expected.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve still got my hands. So, I kind of just got on with it.”



She also had help as her mother flew from New York to Florida right after the fight to look after her during her recovery. Going through it a second time also made it easier mentally. Although she knew the low days were coming, along with weeks of sitting at the gym and watching her teammates train, she was ready for it.

“Dangerous” now has large scars on both hands, but she sees them as part of her journey:

“It is what it is. And I feel like it’s just part of my story.”

Dakota Ditcheva Kept Her Broken Hands a Secret

Ditcheva knew both hands were broken during the fight. She felt it near the end of the first round but kept it to herself. The reason goes back to the first time she had injured her hands. She told her brother about it while she was still fighting in the cage but was told off for it.

This time around, she kept it to herself until X-rays confirmed it. For now, the 16-0 fighter plans to ease off her power a little, but has no plans to change her style:



“I’m a striker. Like, I’ll break my hands again and fight again.”

Dakota Ditcheva Wants Jena Bishop and the PFL Title Next

Ditcheva has set her sights on the PFL women’s flyweight title. Earlier this month at PFL Chicago, Jena Bishop beat Liz Carmouche by unanimous decision to become the inaugural champion. That title fight was originally planned for Ditcheva vs. Carmouche, but she had to let it go because of her injury.



The unbeaten Brit already has a TKO win over Bishop from 2024. Ditcheva admitted that the belt never meant much to her before, but seeing Bishop with it has changed her mentality. She went straight back to training after returning from Chicago.



“Dangerous” wants the rematch in February or March 2027 and wants to fight on PFL’s Dubai card. However, she is willing to go anywhere if it means getting the belt.