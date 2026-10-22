Jena Bishop is more than ready to avenge her past loss to Dakota Ditcheva and prove, once and for all, that she's the best 125-pounder on the planet.

Jena Bishop is the new PFL women's flyweight champion and is already eyeing the ideal opponent for her first title defense. She recently avenged one of her past losses and is looking to do the same in a likely 2027 matchup with Dakota Ditcheva.

Revenge is on Jena Bishop's mind

Last Friday, at PFL Chicago, Jena Bishop avenged her past knockout loss to Liz Carmouche, who had finished her in round three at PFL 9 on Aug. 15, 2025. This time, she was better prepared for the WMMA pioneer, beating her via unanimous decision to win the inaugural PFL women's flyweight title. Not only did she dash Carmouche's hopes of facing undefeated striking dynamo Dakota Ditcheva, but she seems to have secured the matchup for herself, as she had an in-cage face-off with Ditcheva after her win.

Bishop and Ditcheva first clashed in 2024 at that year's edition of PFL 7. Unfortunately for Bishop, she was TKO'd within four minutes. A rematch has been on her mind since then, so when she took part in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, she had just one answer when asked if she hopes the PFL makes good on their apparent plans to match the two of them up again (10:00):