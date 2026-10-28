Dakota Ditcheva (left) is who Jena Bishop (right) wants for her first title defense

Dakota Ditcheva admits jealousy over Jena Bishop’s PFL title and targets a championship fight after recovering from broken hands.

Dakota Ditcheva wasted no time making her intentions clear after Jena Bishop captured the PFL Women's Flyweight Championship. The undefeated British contender wishes to return to competition in early 2027, challenging Bishop for the title, with the new champion's success fueling her motivation. Ditchev is well aware of Bishop's abilities, having previously stopped her in the first round of their 2024 PFL tournament semifinal.

Dakota Ditcheva Admits Jealousy Over Jena Bishop’s Title

Speaking during the PFL Chicago broadcast on Oct. 16, Ditcheva explained how seeing Bishop with the championship had strengthened her desire to become a titleholder.

“I've kind of learned, I am really bothered about the belt... Seeing Jenna with it, I'm quite a bit jealous and I'm like motivated,” Ditcheva said.

Her comments came soon after Bishop defeated Liz Carmouche by unanimous decision to claim the inaugural PFL women’s flyweight world championship. All three judges scored the five-round contest 48-47, allowing Bishop to avenge her previous defeat to Carmouche and secure the belt.

Ditcheva had been forced to take the sideline after breaking both hands during her July victory over Denise Kielholtz. However, she confirmed that doctors had cleared her to resume striking training and identified February or March 2027 as her preferred return window.

“I would love to get in and challenge someone for the belt,” she added.

A Rematch With a Championship at Stake

Bishop has since rebuilt her career after losing to Ditcheva in 2024. She managed to record several significant wins before defeating Carmouche for the championship. Her recent performances have established her as a serious contender in the division, despite the earlier setback against Ditcheva.

For Ditcheva, the potential rematch offers an opportunity to turn her unbeaten record into championship success once again. She previously won the PFL women’s flyweight tournament in 2024, earning the tournament title and its $1 million prize.

No rematch has been officially announced, but Ditcheva has made her preferred target clear. With Bishop holding the belt and Ditcheva aiming for an early 2027 return, their rivalry could become one of the PFL’s most significant women's matchups.