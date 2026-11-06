Francis Ngannou has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo announcing his retirement from international football after months of speculation surrounding his future with Portugal national football team.

Ronaldo was in turn handed a 30-day suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation in early October. And now, just days after the completion of the same, he has announced his decision to hang up his boots.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has finally announced his retirement from international football. An illustrious goal and assist-laden 23-year career with the Portuguese national team saw the 41-year-old lead his country to Euro 2016 glory and two UEFA Nations League triumphs.

Francis Ngannou Drops Reaction Under Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Post

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a lengthy video on Instagram, with the caption, "Portugal will always be in me" (translated), wherein he informed the world about his decision. He said in the video:

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to hand back the shirt and the captain's armband of the national team that belongs to all of us. I never felt that it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all around the world. Today, the moment has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart."

Being the most-followed human on Instagram, a boatload of reactions and comments followed in no time. And one among them was former UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou's comment.

'The Predator' wrote:

"GOAT (clapping emoji)"

Check out Francis Ngannou's comment below:

What's Next for Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou's last fight was against Philippe Lins in May 2026. In what was an MMA bout, it marked Ngannou's first fight since his exit from PFL. It took place under the MVP MMA banner, with Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano headlining the card.

The 40-year-old wasted no time as he knocked Lins out in the first round to go up 19-3 in his MMA career. While Ngannou is an active heavyweight boxer as well, he has no fight booked across both the combat sports for now.