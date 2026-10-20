Talk of Francis Ngannou facing Jon Jones has reignited, with 'The Predator' sharing his thoughts on Jake Paul calling for Jon Jones' UFC release.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is the heavyweight fight that got away or, at least, one of them, as several dream matchups have failed to materialize under Dana White's leadership. Now, Jake Paul has called on the UFC to release Jones, drawing Ngannou's attention to the matter.

There's no freedom with the UFC, says Francis Ngannou

Undefeated world champion boxer Shakur Stevenson recently requested his release from Zuffa Boxing, and his request was promptly granted, despite Stevenson having never fought under Zuffa Boxing, with whom he had signed back in July. Naturally, this raised eyebrows in the combat sports community, as Zuffa Boxing was co-founded by UFC CEO Dana White, yet the UFC rarely grants its fighters their release upon request. This caused influencer boxer turned combat sports promoter Jake Paul, who has criticized the UFC in the past, to raise the issue with a tweet, challenging them to release UFC legend Jon Jones, who is still under contract despite being retired.

Paul's reasoning is that there should be no reason the UFC can't grant Jones' release like Zuffa Boxing did Stevenson's. He went on to say that it's the only way to book the heavyweight dream fight between Jones and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, given White's assertion that the UFC will never again do business with Ngannou. So, of course, Ngannou himself shared his thoughts.