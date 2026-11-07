Ilia Topuria Believes Arman Tsarukyan Will Crumble Under Pressure
Ilia Topuria believes top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is easy game for him and has shared his two cents on why he thinks so.
The former two-division UFC champion recently claimed he believes Tsarukyan will panic against him, as Movsar Evloev did against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333, after which Volkanovski knocked him out in the second round.
Ilia Topuria Says Arman Tsarukyan Will Panic Against Him
While giving his two cents about the Armenian's ground game and the latter's strengths inside the octagon, Topuria pointed out that "Batman" thrives because of his ability to score takedowns, which help him secure dominant positions. However, against "El Matador," the 30-year-old won't be able to advance position or be able to establish control, as Topuria comes from a strong wrestling background and has been wrestling from a very tender age. He said:
"Arman is going to be in pure panic. Like the Movsar fight with Volk. The same thing. They're very used to dominating all the time... Arman doesn't stand out for his ground game. He stands out for his takedowns and the dominant positions he looks for. was so used to taking people down all the time and resting in the clinch. Against Volk, he couldn't do any of that. And what happened? Panic, and he gave up. I've been world champion in two divisions. I've been in four world title fights. I grew up on the ground. I grew up wrestling. It's my life."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Arman Tsarukyan below:
Arman Tsarukyan's wrestling pedigree and grappling-heavy style have played a major role in his UFC success. However, his striking is also underrated, and he most recently proved that by knocking Mauricio Ruffy out cold in the first round at UFC 331.
Arman Tsarukyan Made Fun Of Ilia Topuria's Takedown Defense After White House Loss
Arman Tsarukyan is confident that he can easily submit "El Matador," especially after watching Topuria's title loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. "Batman" saw how easily the 37-year-old took a gassed-out Topuria down. Reacting to the same, Tsarukyan told Ariel Helwani:
"He was talking about his wrestling. How Justin Gaethje took him down. It's like the school technique. It's like five points in the school technique. He doesn't wrestle anymore."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments about Ilia Topuria below (16:36):