Ilia Topuria believes top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is easy game for him and has shared his two cents on why he thinks so.

The former two-division UFC champion recently claimed he believes Tsarukyan will panic against him, as Movsar Evloev did against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333, after which Volkanovski knocked him out in the second round.

Ilia Topuria Says Arman Tsarukyan Will Panic Against Him

While giving his two cents about the Armenian's ground game and the latter's strengths inside the octagon, Topuria pointed out that "Batman" thrives because of his ability to score takedowns, which help him secure dominant positions. However, against "El Matador," the 30-year-old won't be able to advance position or be able to establish control, as Topuria comes from a strong wrestling background and has been wrestling from a very tender age. He said:

"Arman is going to be in pure panic. Like the Movsar fight with Volk. The same thing. They're very used to dominating all the time... Arman doesn't stand out for his ground game. He stands out for his takedowns and the dominant positions he looks for. was so used to taking people down all the time and resting in the clinch. Against Volk, he couldn't do any of that. And what happened? Panic, and he gave up. I've been world champion in two divisions. I've been in four world title fights. I grew up on the ground. I grew up wrestling. It's my life."