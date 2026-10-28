Robert Whittaker emphasizes how Alexander Volkanovski truly won the fight by breaking Movsar Evloev's confidence.

Evloev built his unbeaten record on relentless wrestling pressure and top control. All 10 of his UFC wins before UFC 333 went to the scorecards. Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker argued that the betting line undersold the champion, adding, "If this was even three years ago, no one would have even questioned it, and the oddsmakers wouldn't have had it anywhere near as close as they did."

The stoppage ended Evloev's 20-0 start and gave Volkanovski (29-4) his ninth UFC featherweight title-fight win, placing him one ahead of Jose Aldo's eight.

Alexander Volkanovski, 38, retained the UFC featherweight title with a second-round TKO of Movsar Evloev at 4:54 in the UFC 333 main event on Saturday. However, the end of the fight led to endless chatter online, with many prominent UFC figures torching the previously undefeated challenger for allegedly quitting early. Amid this controversy, Robert Whittaker found the exact moment that broke Evloev's confidence.

The fellow Australian said that the pressure sat squarely on Evloev. He believes Volkanovski escaping the second-round grappling exchange broke the challenger's confidence.

He explained, “I think all the pressure was on Mobsa because he's 20 and 0. He's fighting a legacy. When you have a legacy of someone that's fought the people he's fought, lost the belt, come back and won it again, doing what he does at his age, that has a weight to it… He was disheartened when he scrambled out of it in the second he was broken.”

In the bout, Evloev landed three of four takedown attempts in the first round, leaving “The Great” with only a narrow 24-20 lead in significant strikes. The second round completely flipped the script. Volkanovski landed 32 of 63 significant strikes, stuffed all three of Evloev's takedown attempts, scored a takedown of his own, and logged 86 seconds of control time on top.

Volkanovski finished the night outstriking Evloev 56-40 in significant strikes. Eventually, Evloev suffered the first stoppage loss of his career and moved to 20-1. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Evloev offered no excuses,

"I didn't prove that I'm the best. I'm not yet," he admitted. "He's like good wine. Older, stronger, better. He's truly a legend... Better to lose to a guy like him than to somebody who is not good like him."

For Volkanovski, the victory marked his first finish since defeating Yair Rodriguez in July 2023. So, he left Abu Dhabi with a Performance of the Night bonus also.





