Jake Paul (left) has extensively competed as a boxer; Darren Till (right) has mainly fought in MMA, whilst dabbling in boxing as well.

Jake Paul and MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian put forth an update regarding his return. Darren Till chimed in.

Jake Paul latest contest in the sport of professional boxing came in December of last year, when he suffered a sixth-round KO defeat at the hands of former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The loss saw him sustain jaw injuries, sparking speculation that his career was in jeopardy.

Jake Paul and his advisor, fellow Most Valuable Promotions ( MVP ) founder Nakisa Bidarian, have put forth an update regarding his boxing comeback.

Regardless, "The Problem Child" has, as of late, maintained that he's set to resume his boxing career. In fact, he'd officially announced his plans to return to the squared circle, even releasing a list of fighters he'd like to face in boxing and MMA.

Nakisa Bidarian has now put forth an X post, indicating that Paul is in talks with four possible opponents and is likely to box either before the end of this year or early next year. Bidarian wrote:

"Jake Paul update: We are actively negotiating with 4 potential opponents for Jake's return to boxing in late 2026/early 2027. Based on the opponent we will determine the location and distribution."

Paul reacted to Bidarian's post by insinuating that some fighters are evading a potential clash against him. He said:

"So much yipping and yapping and lots of capping. Let's see who actually signs the contract. Fighters talk, talk, talk, but don't actually have the jaw to do it."

So much yipping and yapping and lots of capping. Let’s see who actually signs the contract. Fighters talk talk talk, but don’t actually have the jaw to do it. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 22, 2026

Darren Till soon weighed in and sounded off after Bidarian's post, reaffirming his intention to fight Paul. "The Gorilla" wrote:

"Stop f**king about & grow a set of ba**s & send the contract & ill smash your boys head in."

Stop fucking about & grow a set of balls & send the contract & ill smash your boys head in — DT (@darrentill2) October 22, 2026

Jake Paul's next boxing match is shrouded in mystery, while Darren Till basks in BKFC glory

Jake Paul has long been known for his work as a social media influencer, particularly as a YouTuber in his native United States of America. He made his professional boxing debut in 2020, gradually accruing a 12-2 record as a pro.

The 29-year-old's only losses came against Tommy Fury via split decision in 2023 and by knockout against Anthony Joshua last year. Paul has also time and again suggested that he'll compete in the sport of MMA someday.

The Ohioan signed with PFL MMA back in 2023, and his deal came to an end earlier this year, but he never competed in the mixed martial arts organization. Incidentally, his MVP brand recently merged with the PFL, which is soon to be rebranded as MVP MMA.

As of now, Paul's MMA future remains uncertain, and his next boxing opponent remains shrouded in mystery.

Meanwhile, ex-UFC star Darren Till made his debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing this year and has competed twice in the ungloved boxing sphere. Till knocked out Aaron Chalmers a few months ago and most recently outpointed Yoel Romero last month -- with both fights taking place under the BKFC promotional banner.

As of this time, Till, who's signed a multi-fight Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) deal, continues to bask in the glory of his high-profile win over Romero.

Additionally, the consensus is that a potential Paul vs. Till fight would likely be contested under professional boxing rules rather than in the bare-knuckle realm, as Paul has never competed in bare-knuckle boxing as of yet, and many feel that he's unlikely to venture into it anytime soon.