The No. 5-ranked UFC middleweight tells fans to tune in for a ‘High Level Sh*t’ ahead of his main event in Cleveland.

Joe Pyfer was in attendance at UFC 334 in New York for the heavyweight title fight between Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane , where his matchup against Nickal was announced.

The fight will headline a UFC Fight Night event in Cleveland. The rest of the card is yet to be announced. However, Pyfer is already building hype for the matchup.

After defeating former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Joe Pyfer is set to return on February 13, 2027, against No. 13-ranked Bo Nickal.

“What’s up guys Joe Pyfer here demoted to number five. Got my main event in February against Bo Nickal. Tune in and watch some high level sh*t,” Pyfer said.

The fight was initially expected to feature on the UFC 335 card in December. However, it has now been given its own main-event spot.

More on Nickal vs. Pyfer

The bout was moved to a five-round main event following Bo Nickal’s lingering injuries. Joe Pyfer was reportedly offered Anthony Hernandez as a replacement opponent for the December event.

However, he chose to wait for Nickal. The matchup will now headline UFC Fight Night at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pyfer is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming via knockout against former champion Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, Nickal is on a two-fight winning streak, with both victories coming by knockout.

Stylistically, this is a highly intriguing matchup. A high-profile win could improve Pyfer’s chances of entering the title conversation, especially with his position inside the division’s top five. For Nickal, a victory would be an opportunity to climb further up the rankings.