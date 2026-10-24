Jorge Masvidal (pictured) is beheld as one of the biggest stars in UFC history.

MMA icon Jorge Masvidal has cited the biggest difference in UFC and boxing's pay structures.

Masvidal notably suggested that the top UFC fighters don't earn as much of a percentage from the revenues they bring. He indicated that, on the contrary, the top boxers earn significant percentages from the revenues they accrue.

The veteran fighter has primarily fought in MMA, but he also has a pair of pro boxing matches to his name. He's 1-1 in boxing, having last boxed in 2024, losing via majority decision to fellow UFC alum Nate Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal has opened up about the differences in the pay models of the UFC MMA organization and most professional boxing promotions.

Jorge Masvidal dissects the pay differential in UFC and boxing

In an edition of the Double Coverage Podcast, Jorge Masvidal spoke to host Mystic Zach regarding the pay models in the consensus world's premier MMA organization (UFC) and top boxing promotions/co-promotions.

"Gamebred" alluded to the fact that in a high-profile boxing event, it's generally two major boxing stars who headline the card and split the majority of the revenues generated. Masvidal stated:

"In boxing, the two main event guys are gonna split about 60 percent, right? Depending on who's the A-side, the B-side, contract negotiations, this and that. They're gonna split a lot of things. And the two top guys, they're gonna make crazy money. They're gonna make good money."

Masvidal indicated that if the boxers in question would garner as many pay-per-view buys as some of his high-profile fights did in the UFC, the boxers would be rewarded with way more lucrative sums. Emphasizing the differential between the UFC pay model and that of boxing, he explained:

"Unfortunately, that system in the UFC is not like that. They don't give a 60 percent split between the two main event (fighters). But what the UFC does very well is they take care of you on the (way) up and when you're in the middle. So it's easier to get these guys in."

He seemed to suggest that if a boxing event does 1 million-plus pay-per-view buys, the two top boxers would earn around 20-25 million dollars each. Masvidal, who's sold a million-plus pay-per-views in a UFC fight as a headlining star, affirmed that he wasn't paid the aforementioned amounts but got decent deals nonetheless.

Jorge Masvidal recalls being vocal for better pay percentages in his UFC fights

Jorge Masvidal further implied that although he received good paydays from the UFC after he achieved superstardom, he's always been quite vocal about wanting better percentages, which he believes the top box office draws surely deserve.

The inaugural UFC BMF champion noted, "I don't need more of upfront money. I just need a bigger percentage of the money that I bring in."

The 41-year-old went on to highlight an important development that came about this year, which is the commencement of the UFC-Paramount deal, which changed the dynamics of UFC fighter pay. "Gamebred" signaled that the shift from the traditional pay-per-view model added, for better or worse, another layer to the negotiations between the top stars and the UFC.

In a nutshell, Masvidal appeared to underline that the UFC does a better job of financially helping the fighters who are in the lower-tier and mid-tier in regard to star power, but the top stars could also get paid considerably more based on their contributions to the organization's revenues.

Currently, Masvidal, who retired from MMA in 2023, is working toward unretiring and making a UFC comeback. The striking savant is likely to compete inside the Octagon in 2027. The belief is that his return could come against former UFC welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards, a rival he'd punched in an infamous backstage altercation back in 2019.

Watch Jorge Masvidal address the UFC vs. boxing pay differences below (*comments at the 21:42-minute mark of the video):