Justin Gaethje's teammate is confident "The Highlight" will return next year to defend his lightweight strap.

Justin Gaethje's teammate has good news for Gaethje fans and potential bad news for Alexander Volkanovski.

Gaethje beat Topuria in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. After the title win, many asked Gaethje to retire, opining that it is the perfect time for the American to end his career, and he may never get another moment like that/bigger than that.

All "The Highlight" said was that he wants to enjoy being champion for now and will decide later if he will return to defend his strap. In case he does, it will be next year, as Gaethje does not want to engage in 3 slugfests in just 12 months. He was also recovering from some minor injuries.

UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje had teased potential retirement after winning the undisputed lightweight strap by dethroning Ilia Topuria at the White House on June 14. When the 37-year-old was asked about his fighting future, Gaethje did not give a definitive answer.

However, Gaethje's teammate has good news concerning the 155-pound champion.

Drew Dober Confident Justin Gaethje Will Fight Again

UFC lightweight Drew Dober, who will return to the octagon this weekend to take on Chris Duncan at UFC 334, has good news about Justin Gaethje. The 38-year-old informed Mike Bohn that Gaethje is back in the gym, and according to Dober, "The Highlight" will return next year to fight top contender Arman Tsarukyan. He said:

"I think he has accomplished everything anything a fighter could possibly accomplish at this point. But Arman Tsarukyan is next. And it's like, who is he gonna be fighting?

Dober added:

"Justin Gaethje is back in the gym. He's training. So I know he's definitely thinking about fighting again. I put my money on we're going to have Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan sometime next year… He's not hanging them up quite yet."

Check out Drew Dober's comments about Justin Gaethje below:

Bad News for Alexander Volkanovski?

Current and two-time UFC Fatherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski wants to move up to 155 pounds and challenge Justin Gaethje. Even UFC CEO Dana White likes the idea and is ready to do anything for the Aussie before the latter retires.

So far, Gaethje has not shown any interest in fighting "The Great." Even Drew Dober's comments suggest that Gaethje is looking forward to defending his title against Arman Tsarukyan. Dober did not mention Volkanovski at all, just like Gaethje has been silent so far.