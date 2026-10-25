Kevin Vallejos dares Aljamain Sterling to wrestle when they meet inside the octagon at UFC Qatar.

Tensions are already rising between Kevin Vallejos and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

After Yan got his hand raised, the Argentinian fighter, who's the No. 9-ranked UFC featherweight contender, took to social media, admitting that watching Yan fight like that left him even "hungrier."

This past weekend at UFC 333, bantamweight kingpin Petr Yan once again solved the Merab Dvalishvili puzzle, cruising to a unanimous decision victory to successfully defend his title. Yan stuffed most of the Georgian fighter's takedown attempts and then punished the challenger/former champ with sharp jabs, counters, and punishing body shots that slowed "The Machine" down.

Kevin Vallejos has a message for Merab Dvalishvili’s longtime friend and training partner, Aljamain Sterling , whom Vallejos will face at UFC Qatar next month.

He challenged Sterling to wrestle with him on November 21 when the two face off in Qatar. "El Chino" plans to neutralize Sterling's wrestling and takedowns just as Yan did against Dvalishvili at UFC 333. The 24-year-old posted on X:

"Seeing Petr Yan fight like that just makes me even hungrier ❤️‍🔥 Sterling, be ready to wrestle on November 21st, because I’m coming for my title shot 👊 #UFC333"

Check out Kevin Vallejos' comments below:

The winner of the Sterling vs. Vallejos matchup could earn the next featherweight title shot or face Jean Silva in a No. 1 contender bout. Champion Alexander Volkanovski, who beat Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, has shown interest in facing "Lord" next or the winner of Sterling vs. Vallejos.

Aljamain Sterling Sends A Message to Kevin Vallejos

Kevin Vallejos believes he is putting together the toughest training camp of his life, while Aljamain Sterling is busy cornering fighters. Vallejos posted on X:

"While this guy is cornering his friends on the other side of the world, I’m having the hardest camp of my life. I hope you are ready, legend."

Check out Kevin Vallejos' X post below:

Replying to that, moments earlier, Sterling shared a few training snaps with a caption to let Vallejos know that he is not chilling. "Funk Master" wants two-division glory before he thinks about retirement, and the former 135-pound titleholder could be just one fight away from a featherweight title shot. He posted on Instagram:

"This division is mine 😈 Second belt soon"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below: