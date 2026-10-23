NEW Lewis Mataya Set for EFC 140 Showdown With Steven Goncalves Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Lewis Mataya at EFC 137 EFC

Lewis Mataya is set to make his second appearance in the EFC when he faces Steven Goncalves at EFC 140 on December 3. He is already moving at a serious pace as he looks to establish himself among the division's emerging contenders.

Lewis Mataya is set to make his second appearance in the EFC when he faces Steven Goncalves at EFC 140 on Dec. 3. He is already moving at a serious pace as he looks to establish himself among the division's emerging contenders. Lewis Mataya Returns to EFC in December Lewis Mataya's return comes after the Zimbabwean prospect asked EFC to bring him back for its December card, eager to build on the momentum of his debut. 'Porcupine' made an immediate impression at EFC 137, defeating Ayanda Zwane by unanimous decision to announce his arrival in the promotion's featherweight division. From becoming a national taekwondo champion in Zimbabwe to overcoming financial hardship as he pursued his MMA career, Mataya's journey has been defined by persistence. His return against Goncalves presents an opportunity to secure another victory and strengthen his position as one of the promotion's prospects to watch.

The featherweight landscape also offers an intriguing backdrop to his rise. Igeu Kabesa remains the undisputed champion but is sidelined by injury, while Faaez Jacobs recently captured the interim featherweight title to become a double champion. With the division navigating its current championship picture, emerging contenders have an opportunity to make their case for future contention. Steven Goncalves Returns After EFC 138 Cancellation Standing across from Mataya will be Steven 'Guts' Goncalves. He is an experienced EFC mainstay who is also looking to get back into action after his scheduled bout at EFC 138 in October was cancelled. Goncalves brings a professional record of nine victories and six losses. Beyond his EFC experience, the South African also has significant international experience. For Mataya, another victory would further validate the hype surrounding his potential and accelerate his development within the featherweight division. For Goncalves, the contest offers a chance to reassert himself after his cancelled October appearance. EFC 140 Fight Card EFC Flyweight Championship Main Event: Tumelo Manyamala (c) vs. Brandon Santos

Welterweight Bout: Jaco du Plessis vs. Jerry Kambata

Middleweight Bout: Mzwandile Hlongwa vs. Roy Lokolo

Featherweight Bout: Lewis Mataya vs. Steven Goncalves

Bantamweight Bout: Mpho Hloka vs. Bryn Gwavava

Featherweight Bout: Lucky Magekha vs. Bruce Mayasi

Flyweight Bout: Thapelo Seabi vs. Tebatso Molele

Catchweight (180.7lbs) Bout: Peter Kabongo Mulumba vs. Sloan Pierre Samuel Venter EFC 140 takes place on Thursday, December 3, at the WSB EFC Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event will be headlined by Tumelo Manyamala and Brandon Santos' flyweight title bout.