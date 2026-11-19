NEW EFC 140: Manyamala vs. Santos Fight Card Confirmed Drew Zuhosky Edited by

EFC 140 graphic EFC

EFC 140 is set to close out the promotion's 2026 schedule, and it currently has 10 confirmed fights on offer. Tumelo Manyamala will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Santos in the main event of the evening.

EFC 140 is set to close out the promotion's 2026 schedule, and it currently has 10 confirmed fights on offer. Tumelo Manyamala will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Santos in the main event of the evening. Tumelo Manyamala and Brandon Santos Headline EFC 140 Tumelo 'Mellow' Manyamala captured the EFC Flyweight Championship at EFC 131: KNOX Legacy Series in February, and this will mark his first defence of the title. He will defend the gold against Brandon Santos, and this will be his first time in an EFC main event bout. Manyamala has significantly more experience than his opponent, with an 8-2 record heading into the bout. The South African fighter also got the opportunity to be part of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33, though a UFC contract eluded him then.

Santos enters this bout with a 4-1 professional record, with all five bouts taking place in the EFC. Having made his professional debut in June 2025, this will be the biggest opportunity in Santos' young career. Other EFC 140 Standout Bouts The EFC 140 card features a 10-fight lineup featuring a mixture of established names and emerging talent across several divisions. The co-main event of the evening will see Zimbabwe's Lewis Mataya return to the EFC Hex for his second featherweight contest with the promotion. His opponent will be South Africa's EFC mainstay, Steven Goncalves. Elsewhere on the card, Mpho Hloka and Bryn Gwavava will meet in a clash of bantamweight prospects. Mzwandile Hlongwa and Roy Lokolo will both be making their returns to the EFC on that night, and this will be a rematch bout. Jerry Kambata will now face Alex Suzuki in a welterweight bout, after the latter replaced Jaco du Plessis, who had to withdraw due to surgery. EFC 140 Fight Card Main Card EFC Flyweight Championship Main Event: Tumelo Manyamala (c) vs. Brandon Santos

Featherweight Bout: Lewis Mataya vs. Steven Goncalves

Bantamweight Bout: Mpho Hloka vs. Bryn Gwavava

Flyweight Bout: Thapelo Seabi vs. Tebatso Molele

Featherweight Bout: Lucky Magekha vs. Bruce Mayasi Preliminary Card Middleweight Bout: Mzwandile Hlongwa vs. Roy Lokolo

Welterweight Bout: Alex Suzuki vs. Jerry Kambata

Catchweight (180 lbs) Bout: Peter Kabongo Mulumba vs. Sloan Venter

Welterweight Bout: Boyka Botha vs. Mutabi Shindano

Flyweight Bout: Mpumelelo Mngoma vs. Devon Sarkis EFC 140 takes place on Thursday, December 3, 2026, live from the WSB EFC Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa.