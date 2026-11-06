Mizuki Hiruta has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. The 30-year-old holds the WBO and Ring super flyweight titles and will now aim to build her career with the promotion that has made women's boxing a major part of its events.

Earlier today, Jake Paul also welcomed Hiruta via a post on X, showcasing her unbeaten record and four Japanese Female Fighter of the Year awards.

MVP has confirmed the deal on Nov. 5 via X, adding Hiruta to its boxing roster alongside Amanda Serrano , Alycia Baumgardner, and Mikaela Mayer.

So far, the Japanese southpaw, nicknamed Mimi, has an 11-0 pro record with two knockouts and seven WBO title defenses. She was also named The Ring's Female Fighter of the Year in 2025.

Hiruta's Title Reign and Potential Unification Fights

The 11-0 fighter turned pro in 2021 following an amateur career that included her time with Japan's Self-Defense Forces. With that, she also won the vacant WBO super flyweight title in Dec. 2022, beating Kanako Taniyama by unanimous decision in only her fourth professional bout.

She later began training under Manny Robles in Southern California and recorded four wins in 2025. Her final fight that year was a unanimous decision over Floria Gallardo in Long Beach, with all three judges scoring 100-90 in the 10 rounds.

Most recently, Hiruta defended her belt against Mai Soliman in Egypt on May 23. She won the bout by unanimous decision.

Following that win, the WBO flyweight champion wanted to unify the titles at 115 lb. Now her signing with MVP puts her in the same promotion that is staging a 10-round unification bout between IBF champion Irma Garcia and WBA titleholder Nataly Delgado on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The winner of that fight would hold two of the division's four major belts, making a potential future fight with the Japanese champion a possible unification bout. For now, MVP has yet to announce Hiruta's next opponent or her debut date.