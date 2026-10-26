Sean O'Malley wanted Petr Yan to win at UFC 333 almost as much as the champion himself, and now he believes a fight between them would be historic for the bantamweight division.

Few fighters followed UFC 333 as closely as Sean O'Malley. He was invested in the co-main event, which saw Petr Yan successfully defend the bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili in an exceptional trilogy bout. Now, 'Suga' believes he's next in line, and is certain it'll be the biggest fight in the division's history.

Sean O'Malley wants to make history with Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley has always dreamed big, and he is now as determined as ever to recapture the bantamweight title that he lost to Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision at UFC 306. While he failed in his attempts to beat 'The Machine,' losing to him again at UFC 316, only this time via second-round submission, O'Malley does have a win over Petr Yan, who successfully defended his title in a competitive scrap at UFC 333, where he won via unanimous decision. O'Malley was well aware that, having already lost twice to Dvalishvili, his only chance of ever fighting for the title again would be if Yan won, which he did. So, now? He hopes he's next.

He uploaded a video to his official YouTube channel, staking his claim, while also asserting that a rematch with Yan would be the biggest fight in UFC bantamweight history (8:12):