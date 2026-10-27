Shanelle Dyer is set to face Angela Hill in her 10th professional fight at UFC 335.

The news was first reported by MMAJunkie and confirmed by multiple other outlets.

Dyer will make just her 10th professional walk as she meets Hill, who will be making her 31st walk in the UFC alone and 36th overall.

It's the young up and comer vs the gritty veteran as Shanelle Dyer clashes with Angela Hill at UFC 335.

Shanelle Dyer vs Angela Hill - Hot Prospect vs Veteran

After just two UFC outings, Shanelle Dyer has been rewarded with a huge fight at UFC 335. Despite losing on Dana White's Contender Series, her talent and grit were clear for all to see, and she was awarded a contract.

Her UFC debut came against Ravena Oliveira, where she recorded an emphatic second-round knockout victory with knees and punches. To say that she had arrived is an understatement. Her second UFC outing saw her matched with another UFC stallwart in Elise Reed. This time she went a little deeper in the fight, extendeding Reed to the third round before finishing her, again in emphatic fashion.

There's a reason why Dyer has been given a shot at a ranked fighter in just her third UFC fight... she's box office.

Her opponent at UFC 335 is all-action. Angela Hill has been in the UFC since 2014 and, after ups and downs, still continues to regularly get booked.

Hill is very much the gatekeeper of the division and sice 2021 has gone 6-7. That's not what has fans tuning in to her fights, it's her style. She's similarly all action, looks to stand and bang, sets a high pace and ultimately entertains.

This is a passing-of-the-torch type of fight, but if Hill can pull off the win, she gets a huge win over a well-respected prospect.

UFC 335 Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira

Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Maycee Barber vs. Carli Judice

Chase Hooper vs. Chris Padilla

Angela Hill vs. Shanelle Dyer

Ronald Humphrey vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Quentin Pasley vs. Junior Tafa