NEW Tanner Boser Confesses to Lying to Jhonata Diniz About His Takedown Strategy Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Tanner Boser addresses the media ahead of his fight at UFC Fight Night Kansas City Imago Images

Tanner Boser laughs about misleading the media before going 3-for-3 on takedowns against Jhonata Diniz at UFC Edmonton.

From This Article 1 . Tanner Boser Reveals His Fight-Week Deception

Tanner Boser had Jhonata Diniz gearing up for one type of fight, but he threw a curveball at UFC Edmonton. The Canadian heavyweight caught everyone off guard by repeatedly taking down the Brazilian striker before securing a third-round TKO victory. The best part? After the fight, Boser couldn’t help but chuckle about how he had been misleading the media all week long. Whenever reporters asked if he’d go for takedowns, he kept them guessing. His strategy paid off, as he nailed all three of his takedown attempts- the first-ever in the UFC, according to Full Send MMA. Tanner Boser Reveals His Fight-Week Deception Boser entered the matchup with a reputation for his striking, so it was a bit of a surprise when he opted for a wrestling-heavy game plan. Rather than revealing his intentions before stepping into the Octagon, he kept his strategy under wraps.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by FULL SEND MMA (@fullsend_mma) "It's called lying. I lied to that man, and you all believed it," he said with a chuckle. As Full Send MMA highlighted in its Instagram post, Boser laughed about lying to the media all week when asked about potentially taking Diniz down. His comments gave us a peek into the tactical gamesmanship that can shape a fight before the opening bell. The strategy worked wonders against Diniz, whose kickboxing background made a stand-up battle an appealing prospect. By changing the fight's location, Boser forced his opponent to deal with a different challenge than the one he may have anticipated. Boser Goes 3-for-3 Before Securing TKO Victory Boser's execution made the revelation even more remarkable. He successfully nailed all three of his takedown attempts, repeatedly putting Diniz on the defensive and creating opportunities to attack on the ground. The Canadian eventually finished the fight via third-round TKO, giving the hometown crowd plenty to celebrate at UFC Edmonton. But it wasn't just about the win; Boser's performance demonstrated the value of versatility in MMA. A fighter who can threaten opponents with an unexpected approach becomes a lot harder to prepare for, especially when that adjustment works from the opening round. Boser's fight-week deception may have drawn laughs afterward, but his performance showed that the surprise was more than just a joke.