Former UFC star and current BKFC fighter Darren Till (pictured) has competed across multiple combat sports in recent years.

MMA veteran Darren Till's next BKFC opponent has yet to be revealed, while his rivalry with Jake Paul refuses to fade away.

Alternatively, some fans and experts believe that Till might compete in the gloved boxing realm, possibly facing longtime rival and retired boxing great Carl Froch in a professional boxing match.

Additionally, there's been widespread speculation surrounding Till's next fight, which many believe would be a bare-knuckle boxing match in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ( BKFC ). The striking extraordinaire signed a multi-fight deal with the BKFC earlier this year.

Darren Till has seemingly taken aim at Jake Paul as rumors are rife that the latter could finally return to professional boxing competition.

Darren Till's recent callouts of Carl Froch, Jake Paul, and other foes

Darren Till's most recent professional combat sports contest witnessed him defeat fellow former UFC star Yoel Romero in their high-profile bare-knuckle boxing match. The Englishman outpointed Romero in their five-round showdown, which headlined BKFC 94 Manchester in Manchester, England, last month.

Following that, "The Gorilla" called out one of his longtime foes, namely reality TV star and pro boxer Tommy Fury, who hails from the famed Fury boxing family.

Moreover, Till renewed his feud against British boxing great Carl Froch -- warning that he'd box with Froch in Nottingham or Manchester, whilst adding that he won't pursue that fight if it doesn't come to fruition till March of next year.

Till outlined that he'd love to fight Froch, then box against influencer-cum-boxer Jake Paul, followed by a fight against either UFC alum Mike Perry or Tommy Fury. He noted that he'd cap off his list with a fight against BKFC staple Lorenzo Hunt in 2028.

Darren Till slams Jake Paul amid speculation regarding whom the BKFC star will fight next

It's noteworthy that Jake Paul, who hasn't competed since suffering jaw injuries in his KO defeat against Anthony Joshua last year, recently asserted that he's interested in lacing up the boxing gloves again.

Paul hasn't partaken in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing as of yet, but Darren Till has competed in gloved pro boxing in the past. As such, the consensus is that a potential Till vs. Paul fight is likely to materialize as a pro boxing match rather than a bare-knuckle boxing fight.

Taking to X, Till has now put forth a jibe at Paul. Akin to many of the American fighter's critics -- who've lambasted him for primarily boxing against MMA fighters -- Till wrote, "Waiting for the..."

Adding a 'Page Facing Up' emoji, denoting a contract, he continued, "@jakepaul stop f**king around. Another MMA fighter for you to beat."

He capped it off with 'Shrugging' and 'Thumbs Down' emojis, implying that he's indifferent to Paul and disapproves of the YouTuber.

Waiting for the 📄 @jakepaul stop fucking around. Another MMA fighter for you to beat… 🤷🏻‍♂️👎🏻 — DT (@darrentill2) October 20, 2026

Currently, Till's next opponent hasn't been officially announced by the BKFC. The Liverpudlian had long been at loggerheads with former UFC star and BKFC King of Violence champion Mike Perry, and many highlighted that they could finally clash inside the BKFC Squared Circle.

Nevertheless, BKFC president David Feldman recently suggested that Perry -- who last fought in the BKFC in October of last year -- might be moving in a different direction. "Platinum" has competed in a pair of MMA bouts this year, beating Nate Diaz via TKO at an MVP MMA event in May and then losing in an injury-induced TKO to Brandon Jenkins in August.

Meanwhile, although Jake Paul has expressed interest in making his MMA debut someday, the belief is that his facing someone as experienced as Till in MMA is highly unlikely. Ergo, the air of mystery about Till's next fight -- be it bare-knuckle boxing, boxing, or MMA -- persists as of this time.