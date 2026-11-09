Zabit Magomedsharipov is aware of one crucial hazard as he eyes another crack at the Mexican menace Raul Rosas Jr.

The Russian fighter was initially scheduled to face Raul Rosas Jr. under the ACBJJ banner in July in Moscow. However, after the bout fell through due to an undisclosed injury, his brother Khasan Magomedsharipov stepped in on short notice. Five minutes was all it took Rosas to lock up a rear-naked choke.

Now, Magomedsharipov wants to test his grappling against 'El Niño Problema.' He hasn't exactly let his guard down.

Zabit Magomedsharipov knows better than to take Raul Rosas Jr. lightly. Skyrocketing in combat sports recently, the Mexican bantamweight needed just 43 seconds to submit Colby Covington.

Looking back, Magomedsharipov believes exposing the back might just have been where it all went downhill. As he eyes another shot at settling the score with the UFC star, he wants to stay extremely aware of that exact trap.

“He’s a good grappler. I can tell he is good at taking the back," Magomedsharipov told Red Corner MMA. "It would be exciting to have a grappling match with him. When we had a face-off in Moscow, I felt he wasn't that strong. But he has the grappling skills. I think it would be an interesting bout."

This assessment, however, is anything but random. Only days ago, Raul Rosas Jr. took on a much bigger Colby Covington in a submission-only grappling match at Hype Fighting in Italy.

El Niño Problema barely broke a sweat as he landed a quick takedown before progressing to back and subsequently finishing a rear-naked choke. All within just 43 seconds. Cautious not to repeat the same mistake as Covington, Zabit Magomedsharipov added:

" underestimated him. You can’t expose your back so easily.”

However, while there's no denying Raul Rosas' elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Zabit Magomedsharipov believes he has the physical advantage to overcome technique.

Zabit Magomedsharipov Confident In His Tools Against Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. may feel intimidating when it comes to pure technique. But Zabit Magomedsharipov is convinced he has just the tools to punctuate his momentum with sheer brawn and athleticism.

" is not that athletic. But he is very skilled; he knows wrestling and he is good at taking the back and catching the neck, like he did with Khasan… I believe I’m stronger in terms of raw power. But in terms of pure skills, it would be an interesting matchup," he quipped in the same interview.

In fact, even against his brother Khasan, the Russian believes there was more at play than was visible.

"Khasan was a bit jetlagged after a flight. I think the weight cut and everything affected him."

That certainly does not take away from the lethal technical arsenal that Rosas flaunts. Holding a near-perfect MMA slate at 13-1, the Mexican is currently riding a 6-fight winning streak. And while he continues to make ripples outside the cage, becoming the youngest UFC champion remains his biggest priority.