Alexander Volkanovski’s coach reveals how the UFC featherweight champion’s unusually high sweat rate gives him a natural advantage during weight cuts.

“Big sweater. Massive. One of the biggest sweaters I’ve ever worked with, which again is favorable for cutting weight,” Sullivan explained.

Volkanovski fights in the 145-pound division, which requires fighters to lose major body weight during their pre-fight weight reduction process. Coach Jordan Sullivan explained that the Australian athlete benefits from his exceptional body sweat production because it assists him in losing weight effectively.

UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has a natural physical advantage that helps him make the featherweight limit, according to his coach, who believes the UFC champion’s ability to sweat sets him apart from other fighters in the division.

The coach suggested that Volkanovski’s natural ability to sweat allows him to complete cuts that other featherweights might struggle to replicate.

“There’s guys that would look at the numbers Volk does, and they could be in the featherweight division and never get close to doing the weight cuts that he does,” Sullivan added.

He attributed the advantage to Volkanovski’s genetics, suggesting that the champ possesses a natural physical characteristic that helps him during the challenging task of weight cutting. Sullivan explained that Volkanovski's genetic makeup gives him a strong advantage in this aspect.

“Genetically, I guess that’s something that’s massively in his favor,” Sullivan said.

Volkanovski’s Natural Advantage at Featherweight

All competitors in the UFC featherweight division need to stay below 145 pounds to maintain their eligibility for competition. Fighters typically manage their body weight throughout training camp before completing their final cut ahead of weigh-ins.

Volkanovski’s coach believes the champion’s ability to sweat gives him an advantage during that process. The comments fail to provide specific data about Volkanovski's weight loss through sweating or his weight reduction numbers in comparison to other fighters.

While sweating can contribute to short-term weight loss through fluid loss, dehydration carries health risks and is not the same as losing body fat.

Volkanovski has established an outstanding championship record at featherweight, but his coach revealed additional information about his physical traits that enable him to fight at 145 pounds.

Sullivan believes the champion's natural sweating ability creates an advantage for him during weight reduction because this trait helps him achieve success in weight management.