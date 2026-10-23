Alexander Volkanovski explained that he would rather room with Sean Strickland than take daily sparring headshots from knockout artist Alex Pereira.

During an interview with Nina Drama, Volkanovski had to choose between rooming with Sean Strickland or taking daily sparring punches from Alex Pereira. The Australian champion quickly chose the living arrangement over taking constant headshots.

A recent playful interview highlighted this when "The Great" had to choose between two of the most chaotic personalities in the sport. Faced with a bizarre hypothetical living arrangement involving Sean Strickland, Volkanovski based his choice on a simple strategy to protect his long-term health.

Preparing for a title defense takes months of grueling gym work, and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) knows the physical toll required to survive inside the Octagon. While modern MMA relies on strict sports science, the personal habits of elite fighters remain completely unpredictable.

He said, "I'm going to have to go Strickland... Who wants to get punched every single day? Just and what, punched in the head? You're going to get brain damage. So like—I don't want brain damage. But you might get brain damage living with Sean Strickland too."

Volkanovski’s logic highlights a clear trade-off. Rooming with Strickland means listening to endless outspoken social and political commentary, but it preserves physical health. Choosing Pereira, however, means taking hard punches from a heavy hitter during routine training sessions.

Alex Pereira's Knockout Record and Sean Strickland's Title Run Shape Alexander Volkanovski's Joke

Pereira has won 11 of his 13 fights by knockout, including a first-round stoppage over Strickland at UFC 276. The 39-year-old Brazilian has since moved up to heavyweight, where Ciryl Gane stopped him with punches at UFC Freedom 250 in June 2026.

Strickland has found massive success since that loss. The 35-year-old holds a 31-7 record and reclaimed the UFC middleweight title with a split-decision win over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in May. The victory handed Chimaev his first career loss and made Strickland only the second fighter in history to hold the 185-pound belt twice.

Volkanovski also knows the cost of striking. Islam Makhachev knocked him out in the first round of their 2023 lightweight title fight. However, Volkanovski remains undefeated since returning to the 145-pound division, most recently securing a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes at UFC 325.

The reigning champion is currently in Abu Dhabi, days away from facing undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev (20-0) in the main event of UFC 333 this Saturday.