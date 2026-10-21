Movsar Evloev Used to "Panic" in Small Rooms and Dark Places

Movsar Evloev talks about his childhood fears and how he overcame them.

This led to Movsar talking about his issue with panic during his youth. This undefeated beast used to panic in small rooms and dark places. But he has overcome it all, and now believes that absolutely nothing can make him panic

The Russian is known for his calm and composed demeanor, so a Fox Sports interviewer, Niko Pajarillo, pointed out that Alex has said he wants to make Movsar panic inside the octagon, so how would he remain calm while fighting a master tactician like Volk?

Movsar Evloev is finally getting his UFC title shot as he faces the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 . But ahead of this huge fight, Movsar revealed a very surprising fact about his childhood.

He said, "Yeah, you know, I was kid, you know, and I had a lot of problems with panic, you know, and like a small small rooms, you know, makes me panic and dark like where is light makes me panic. So many things makes me panic. But I get I got through all of this and now nothing will make me panic. Yeah. With all respect to this guy. Even 10 of them not going to make me panic. Yeah, he can beat me. He can do like whatever he want. But panic, you know, I don't get panic. Never."

How Did Movsar Evloev Get Over His Childhood Fears?

It's really hard to imagine an insane athlete like Movsar being scared of small rooms or dark places. Evloev is 20-0 in MMA and has defeated top players like Aljamain Sterling, Diego Lopes, and Lerone Murphy. But just talking about his athleticism, this 32-year-old looks like he's carved from stone. He's got ridiculous flexibility & strength and tops it all off with cardio for days.

Here's a fun fact: as part of his weekly training regimen, he does 1500 pushups in an hour. Yes! Read that again. He was inspired by the great Australian/Russian boxer Kostya Tszyu, who used to do 1000 push-ups an hour.

Upon being asked how he overcame his fear of small rooms and dark places, Movsar gave a very practical yet inspiring answer:

"I just pushed myself and I did things which I scared to do a lot like thousand of times like even when I like you know have when somebody choke me you know the the feeling when you all almost like going like sleep I start enjoying this moment too you know and even there I don't get panic and when I got some heavy punch and I see nothing around like even there I can like control myself. So it's just you know about controlling you."

Movsar Evloev: "Even 10 Of Them Not Going To Make Me Panic."

Stories exactly like these make MMA fighters so fascinating. From panicking in small rooms and dark places as a young kid to now, at 32, headlining an epic UFC event in Abu Dhabi, fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the undisputed gold. What a story indeed.

But don't forget who he's fighting: one of the greatest, most tactical, and resilient UFC champions of all time. The 38-year-old is entering his 12th consecutive UFC championship bout this Saturday. He is a bona fide legend of this sport. It's surely the biggest test of Movsar's career. Let's hope the best man wins in Etihad Arena.