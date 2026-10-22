Alexander Volkanovski’s Team Has the UFC Champion Calling Himself “The Average”

Alexander Volkanovski’s team pulled a hilarious prank by changing his nickname to “The Average” during a UFC 333 promo shoot ahead of his title defense against Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski caught his team pulling a hilarious prank during a UFC 333 promo shoot. They secretly changed his nickname from "The Great" to "The Average" in the script. Volk started reading it before realizing his team was messing with him, leaving everyone laughing. The script read,

Evloev is one of the most elite fighters at featherweight, and Volkanovski himself wanted to test himself against the best. Meanwhile, ahead of the fight, the Australian's team changed his moniker and created a hilarious moment.

After becoming the featherweight champion at the age of 37, Alexander Volkanovski proved why his moniker is "The Great." He is now aiming to create history again by facing the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

“Hey guys, this is Alexander ‘The Average’ Volkanovski, and I need you to tune in this Saturday night for UFC 333 as I defend my title. All right, so we’re taking the piss here. I was trying to remember what it actually said, but then I realised they’re taking the piss.”

It was a hilarious moment for everyone. Moments like these are the real highlights of fight week, as fans have mostly seen brutal weight cuts. Still, it is a very high-risk fight for Volkanovski, as he is facing a prime Evloev, and the Australian is now 38 years old.

Alexander Volkanovski Admits Movsar Evloev Fight Makes Him Nervous

Volkanovski admits his upcoming fight against Evloev makes him nervous. The 38-year-old says he usually tries to control how his fights play out, but this time he expects to be pushed to his breaking point. In a video the featherweight champion said:

“It's weird. When I am fighting, I am trying to control what's going to happen in the fight. In this fight, it's guaranteed it's going to the breaking point.”

The featherweight champion knows the 32-year-old will test him in ways few opponents have before. It is also important to note that Volkanovski is getting older, and limitations come with time. However, the Australian champion is aiming to give his all, as this fight will test him in every aspect.