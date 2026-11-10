Are Indian fighters built for MMA's highest stages? Anshul Jubli isn't buying into the genetics argument.

"To be completely honest, like, our genes, we're not supposed to be fighters. We don't, like, punch. We just shake hands and smile. So the fact that you can do this is exceptional," the Indian-Pakistani streamer argued.

Indian UFC fighter Anshul Jubli and Kick streamer N3on recently collaborated on a series of livestreams, from pad work and training sessions to playful banter. However, N3on's take that Indians lack the genetic makeup for a brutal sport like combat caught Jubli off guard.

When people think of MMA, many names come to mind. Brazil. America. Even Russia has produced an entire army of killers. India, unfortunately, isn't one of them. Does the country even have what it takes to create elite fighters? N3on and Anshul Jubli have very different takes.

Jubli, however, wasn't quite convinced. The Indian MMA phenom, instead, sees a country with a terrifying history of wars and high-stakes confrontations.

"That's not true, you really believe that? India has been in wars for thousands of years!" Jubli jabbed back.

There's definitely some truth to it. While N3on sarcastically played it off with a "pitchforks and knives" comment, India has never quite escaped battles. From internal struggles for territory to being a British colony. However, the past doesn't always translate neatly.

Can Indian MMA Reach The Global Stage?

While India has yet to produce UFC champions, there have been quite a few fighters who have made it to MMA's premier promotion.

In 2017, Bharat Khandare became the first Indian to compete in the UFC, although his debut may not have gone how he'd hoped. Even before the first bell sounded, Song Yadong had already strangled Khandare with a tight rear-naked choke. That loss eventually derailed his promotional run.

Currently, India has two active fighters on the UFC roster. Puja Tomar entered the Octagon after a terrific Matrix Fight Night run, while Anshul Jubli came with a clean slate.

However, while both had successful debuts, recent disappointments have toppled them off the winning column. A 19-second cold knockout by Quillan Salkilld only sets a terrible example for Indian MMA as Anshul Jubli sets sights on a rebound.

Apparently, India's trajectory in global MMA, UFC or not, has been far from impressive. Still, that isn't indisputable evidence that the fighters lack something genetically, so to speak. However, Indian MMA clearly has a long way to go.