Anshul Jubli opens up about his latest injury setback, explaining why his planned December return is off the table and when he hopes to compete again.

It's been more than one and a half years since Jubli has been out of action; however, he provided a return timeline a month ago on the N30n stream, where he shared that he is planning to take a fight in December .

Jubli has not stepped inside the UFC octagon since his devastating 19-second knockout loss to Quillan Salkilld at UFC 312 in Feb last year.

India’s only active male UFC fighter, Anshul Jubli, has ruled out a December return to the octagon and has revealed that he suffered an injury that will extend his hiatus.

However, in his most recent stream with N3on. Jubli was asked how long he planned to stay in the US, as he had been training in Las Vegas for three or four months. The Indian fighter revealed he will head to his home country soon, that he suffered a Meniscus injury, and ruled out a December return.

“Soon, yes. Because I wanted to fight in December, but I don't think I can do it now. Because I got meniscus injury,” Jubli said.

Check out Anshul Jubli’s comments below (9:36):

Despite suffering the injury and delaying Jubli’s potential return, fans don't have to wait longer, as he has also shared a potential timeline for his much-awaited return.

Anshul Jubli reveals when he hopes to return to the octagon

In the above-mentioned stream, N3on suggested, “So, when do you want to do your next fight? January. February.”

The Indian fighter indicated that he could be back in action as early as January or February, depending on how quickly his meniscus injury heals.

“January. February. Yeah. As soon as my injury gets better,” Jubli responded (14:50).

Jubli has not confirmed any specific date for his comeback; however, his comments offer some optimism for Indian MMA fans.

‘King of Lions’ earned his UFC contract by knocking out Jeka Saragih in Season 1 of Road to UFC. Since then, he has suffered back-to-back losses and currently holds a professional record of 7 wins and 2 losses.

He has been seen training with Sean Strickland, Merab Dvalishvili, Anthony Hernandez, and many other prominent fighters at the UFC Performance Institute, as he is eager to return to the win column.