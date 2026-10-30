Quillan Salkilld shares a glimpse of his training camp ahead of UFC Sydney, as fans back him to defeat Benoit Saint Denis in their February showdown.

Salkilld shared his latest training pictures on Instagram that quickly attracted attention from fans, with several backing him to get the better of Saint Denis when they meet in Sydney.

Salkilld is gearing up for his next challenge and recently gave fans a glimpse of his training by posting pictures from his training camp on social media.

Quillan Salkilld will be in action in February next year on home soil, as he is scheduled to face Benoit Saint Denis in the headliner of UFC Sydney.

One fan confidently predicted that Salkilld would bring an end to Saint Denis' career, writing, “This guy's about to retire BSD.”

Another supporter shared a similar prediction, commenting, “BSD is going go sleep.”

Others looked beyond the upcoming matchup and tipped Salkilld to become a future UFC champion. Comments such as "Future Goat" and "Future champ" reflected the growing excitement surrounding the Australian's potential.

Not everyone was pleased about the prospect of Saint Denis losing, however. One fan wrote, "Its so upset that BSD is about to fall off, they should if give him someone else.”

Check out fans' reaction below:

Both fighters will look to put on an impressive performance in their showdown at UFC Sydney, as their fight could have major implications for the lightweight division.

Saint Denis, who suffered a devastating submission loss to Paddy Pimblett in just 52 seconds at UFC 329 that broke his four-fight win streak, will look to bounce back and get back in the win column.

While Salkilld could put him in the title conversation if he manages to finish ‘God of War’ with a performance similar to the one he delivered against veteran Mateusz Gamrot in his most recent UFC outing in August. The Australian contender submitted Gamrot via rear-naked choke in round one.

The anticipation for this bout is already building, with many analysts and fighters sharing their early predictions. The latest to join the list is UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski backs Quillan Salkilld to beat Benoit Saint Denis

Volkanovski expressed his appreciation for Saint Denis but backed Salkilld to come away with the victory. The featherweight champion believes that beating a highly ranked opponent like 'God of War' would put the Australian lightweight closer to the title conversation.

“I like BSD. Quillen smokes him. Happy for Quillen. That’s a big fight. Obviously, it gets him right there as well. Gets him right in the picture of, well, I mean, sort of even the Gamrot, right? Gets him right in that picture. But BSD, he’s pretty, pretty high up. So he’s now getting closer and closer. And we’re talking about how stacked that division is,” Volkanovski said.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: