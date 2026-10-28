Justin Gaethje leads UFC bonus earners in 2026 with $925K, while six other fighters have collected at least $300K.

The UFC’s increased bonus payouts have helped several fighters earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra money in 2026. From repeated Fight of the Night honors to impressive stoppage victories, seven fighters have emerged among the promotion’s biggest bonus earners. Justin Gaethje leads the group with $925,000, while Lone’er Kavanagh and Tommy McMillen have each accumulated $300,000.

Justin Gaethje Leads UFC’s Biggest Bonus Earners

Gaethje sits at the top of the list after earning $925,000 across two fights. His total includes one Performance of the Night bonus and two Fight of the Night bonuses, making him the standout beneficiary of the UFC’s revised payout structure.

Ilia Topuria and Ciryl Gane have also earned substantial sums. Topuria collected $400,000 from one Fight of the Night award, while Gane secured $425,000 through a Performance of the Night bonus. Josh Hokit has accumulated $325,000 across three fights, earning two Performance of the Night bonuses, one Fight of the Night award, and a finish bonus.

Kavanagh, McMillen and Salkilld Reach $300K

Lone’er Kavanagh and Tommy McMillen have each earned $300,000 through three fights. Both fighters collected two Fight of the Night bonuses and one Performance of the Night award.

Quillan Salkilld has also reached the $300,000 mark, earning three Performance of the Night bonuses across three fights. The figures reflect how consistently delivering exciting performances can boost a fighter’s earnings beyond their contracted purses.

The UFC increased its traditional post-fight bonuses from $50,000 to $100,000 at the beginning of 2026. The promotion also introduced a $25,000 finish bonus for fighters who score a knockout or submission without receiving a main post-fight award for that performance.

The new structure provides additional financial incentives for fighters to pursue finishes and deliver memorable performances. With the 2026 calendar still underway, the rankings could change as more events take place.