TOMMY MCMILLEN and MARWAN RAHIKI fight in their 3-round Featherweight bout at Noche UFC

Tommy McMillen seems to have added another venture to his ever-expanding presence beyond the Octagon.

Sharing a video montage of the incident on Instagram, the reel featured glimpses of Lunchbox's 75,000-square-foot vertical grow facility. Beyond sampling its wide range of products, including edibles, flowers, and infused items, something else caught attention too.

The undefeated 12-0 fighter recently turned up at the Lunchbox Cannabis Dispensary in Arizona, hinting at a potential deal between the two parties. While the purpose of the visit is still undisclosed, the move has sparked speculation about a possible partnership.

Tommy McMillen has recently been making waves in the MMA fandom after delivering a Fight of the Night bout against Marwan Rahiki . However, his latest move has nothing to do with fighting, as the UFC featherweight looks to expand his presence beyond the Octagon.

"Tommy Gun pulled up to the Lunchbox facility. 🥊🔥 Big moves happening behind the scenes. Stay locked in," the caption read, teasing a potential collaboration with the UFC star.

'Gun' also took to his Instagram story to hint at a major announcement on the horizon, specifically a merchandise deal.

"Rockin my @gamdom work shirt. New Merch, collectibles, and weed strain dropping soon with @lunchboxaz," McMillen wrote.

While the details of this collaboration with the Arizona-based cannabis retailer still largely remain under wraps, the Sean O'Malley protege seems to have added another chapter to his growing list of brand partnerships.

Tommy McMillen's Brand Deals and Sponsorships

Tommy McMillen's last fight came a month ago. However, the striking machine has kept himself busy even outside the cage. Considering how quickly he shot up inside the featherweight roster, both through his record and his popularity, his growing brand appeal is hardly surprising.

Soon after his statement win over Marwan Rahiki, Gun landed a jaw-dropping $100,000-a-month deal with SteveWillDolt. But that's not all. He also received a 5% stake in SteveWillDolt's MOTION, an influencer-backed nicotine-free caffeine pouch brand.

Besides the deal with Dana White's gambling buddy, McMillen is also directly sponsored by Monster Energy. Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno accompany him on the company's athlete roster. Gun is also an ambassador for ACR Poker and features a specially licensed fan apparel collection on 500 LEVEL.

Clearly, McMillen's portfolio seems stacked with brand deals and sponsorships. Between his UFC bonuses and growing sponsorship portfolio, McMillen's pockets are getting heavier by the day.