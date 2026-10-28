A lightweight action fight in Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoît Saint Denis will serve as the main event for the UFC Sydney card scheduled for early 2027.

Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoît Saint Denis is heading to the Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 7, 2027. Both men will feel the pressure of the occasion come fight night, but the spotlight will shine brightest on Salkilld as a rising star fighting on home soil again.

The stakes are high for Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoît Saint Denis

UFC Sydney will mark the second time Quillan Salkilld has ever headlined an event. The first time was actually his last outing at UFC Vegas 120, which saw him dominate and submit one of lightweight's highest-level grapplers in Mateusz Gamrot. The win extended his purple patch to an astonishing 13-fight win streak, solidifying his status as prospect with one of the highest ceilings at lightweight. It was also his second win over a respected veteran, as he had previously TKO'd Beneil Dariush at UFC Fight Night 275. Now, he'll look to add another longtime divisional standout to his list of conquests, but it won't come easily.

Benoît Saint Denis is a fighter's fighter with aggression in spades. He never goes to decision, whether he's in the win column or the losing end, and is a threat everywhere the fight takes place. On the feet, he's a heavy-handed brawler, and on the ground he's an oppressive grappler with an eye for submissions. He was previously on a four-fight win streak, including a TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 325. Unfortunately, his momentum came to a sudden halt at UFC 329 when Paddy Pimblett countered a takedown attempt with a guillotine choke that he transitioned into a Peruvian necktie that left the 'God of War' unconscious on the mat.