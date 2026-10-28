Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoît Saint Denis has been announced as the UFC Sydney headliner
A lightweight action fight in Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoît Saint Denis will serve as the main event for the UFC Sydney card scheduled for early 2027.
Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoît Saint Denis is heading to the Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 7, 2027. Both men will feel the pressure of the occasion come fight night, but the spotlight will shine brightest on Salkilld as a rising star fighting on home soil again.
The stakes are high for Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoît Saint Denis
UFC Sydney will mark the second time Quillan Salkilld has ever headlined an event. The first time was actually his last outing at UFC Vegas 120, which saw him dominate and submit one of lightweight's highest-level grapplers in Mateusz Gamrot. The win extended his purple patch to an astonishing 13-fight win streak, solidifying his status as prospect with one of the highest ceilings at lightweight. It was also his second win over a respected veteran, as he had previously TKO'd Beneil Dariush at UFC Fight Night 275. Now, he'll look to add another longtime divisional standout to his list of conquests, but it won't come easily.
Benoît Saint Denis is a fighter's fighter with aggression in spades. He never goes to decision, whether he's in the win column or the losing end, and is a threat everywhere the fight takes place. On the feet, he's a heavy-handed brawler, and on the ground he's an oppressive grappler with an eye for submissions. He was previously on a four-fight win streak, including a TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 325. Unfortunately, his momentum came to a sudden halt at UFC 329 when Paddy Pimblett countered a takedown attempt with a guillotine choke that he transitioned into a Peruvian necktie that left the 'God of War' unconscious on the mat.
At UFC Sydney, he'll get his chance to rebound from one of his more deflating losses, but he'll have to overcome the most complete prospect the UFC lightweight division has had in recent years. A win would fully insert Salkilld into the upper echelon of the 155-pound division, but a loss would be catastrophic to his momentum. He's arguably on the cusp of a title eliminator, and a loss to Saint Denis, who is often regarded as good but not great, would be more damaging than had he lost to Gamrot. After all, Gamrot was once pegged as a future lightweight champion by first-ever BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.
Saint Denis, by contrast, is dangerous but reckless, often lunging into range with looping punches, before shooting for a telegraphed takedown. He's often bailed out by his monstrous physicality, and his 'all gas, no breaks' style has led to some crushing losses, like the knockout to Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 and the TKO to Renato Moicano at UFC Fight Night 243. So, he won't be too eager to take a loss either and will be determined to hijack Salkilld's hype train for himself.
The question is, will he? Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski certainly doesn't think so.
"I like 'BSD'. Quillan smokes him."
Salkilld will be the clear favorite heading into the bout, but 2026 has been a year of upsets, so a Saint Denis win isn't completely out of the question.