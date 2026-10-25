Azamat Murzakanov has opened up after his second consecutive UFC setback, whilst responding to Dominick Reyes's remarks.

Azamat Murzakanov made an impact in the UFC-associated Dana White's Contender Series ( DWCS ) back in 2021, and he made his UFC main roster debut the following year.

The veteran fighter, who boasted an unbeaten professional MMA record of 16-0 until earlier this year, also displayed his respect for his UFC 333 opponent, America's Dominick Reyes.

Azamat Murzakanov has addressed his most recent Octagon appearance with a statement that many fans have labeled as truly moving.

The hand-to-hand combat expert accrued a six-fight win streak. It was capped off by a TKO victory against former light heavyweight and current heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic last year.

Nevertheless, Murzakanov suffered his first defeat as an MMA fighter back in April when he was knocked out with a head kick by ex-middleweight and current light heavyweight Paulo Costa. Murzakanov's latest fight saw him get stopped via TKO with a head kick and punches by Dominick Reyes at UFC 333 on October 24.

Well, Reyes -- a one-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger, who's experienced his fair share of ups and downs in the sport -- subsequently took to X and advised Murzakanov.

Reyes wrote, "To my opponent, you are a heck of a competitor! Thank you for doing the dance with me tonight. Prayers for health and healing. I know when it rains it pours, you just have to weather the storm."

To my opponent, you are a heck of a competitor! Thank you for doing the dance with me tonight. Prayers for health and healing, I know when it rains it pours, you just have to weather the storm. — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 25, 2026

Murzakanov got wind of Reyes's aforementioned remarks and responded in kind, displaying respect. The Russian fighter noted, "Thank you brother much respect."

@DomReyes Thank you brother much respect — Azamat "The Professional" Murzakanov (@AzamatMurza) October 25, 2026

Azamat Murzakanov's poignant statement after UFC 333

On his part, Azamat Murzakanov went on to make a statement that many netizens deemed to be a rather poignant one, given the tough fight he's just been through. "The Professional" noted, "Defeat is not as dangerous as the fear of admitting one's defeat."

Certain sections of the MMA community have argued that at 37 years of age, Murzakanov is unlikely to work his way back into the upper echelons of the division after back-to-back knockout losses. However, others have asserted that he's a crafty veteran of the fight game and could recalibrate before making a triumphant comeback.