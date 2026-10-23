NEW Bella Mir Keeps Rewatching Her DWCS Defeat Every Night to Figure Out What Went Wrong

Bella Mir (Image Credits: Imago)

Bella Mir has revealed that she watches her DWCS loss almost every night to analyze her mistakes and understand what went wrong in the fight.

Plenty of fighters can't let a loss go. They replay it day and night, wondering what would have happened if they had thrown a different shot or made a different call. Bella Mir is doing the same after losing the biggest fight of her DWCS run to Alex Apodaca. She keeps watching it back, trying to work out how she could have fought it differently. Bella Mir Can’t Stop Rewatching Her DWCS Loss as She Looks for Answers Mir says she spends a lot of time watching her own film, almost every night. She picks out a tournament, fight or match and goes back over it again and again. She simply loves it, she said, whether she's watching the good parts or the bad, depending on her mood. It's also how she works on her game. Some nights she is looking for what she needs to fix, and other nights she is checking whether she missed something. Bella said, “A lot of time I have watch my film. Probably almost every night really. I’ll just pick like tournament or fight or match and I’ll just rewatch it a bunch of times and go. I just love watching my film. The good parts or bad parts whatever mood I want to be in. I’m like I need to remember what I need to fix or I could look at something else and see if I missed."

For those who don’t know, Apodaca defeated Bella Mir on August 25, 2026. Mir, the 23-year-old daughter of Frank Mir, was the clear favorite at -6000 but could not get the win. Apodaca kept her wrestling under control throughout their bantamweight bout and won by a 29-28 score on all three judges’ cards. Since then, many fans have flooded Bella Mir’s comment section with mocking comments. Bella Mir Isn’t Letting DWCS Critics Get Under Her Skin: “I’ve Heard It All” Mir stated the hate she got after her loss has not hurt her. She believes she is mentally strong and nothing can break her. As a woman in fighting, she has heard people say she cannot fight many times in her life. So, the bad comments online are nothing new to her. Bella says people are just saying things she has heard many times before, and she is not letting them get to her. Bella Mir stated, “I think my mental is the strongest suit out of like any skill I’ve ever developed. I think like nothing could break me. I'm a girl in combat sports. You think I've never dealt with men and all these people in my life who tell me I can't fight?… No one has said something I haven't heard before.” Dana White said he wanted Mir to win. He has followed her career for over four years and even told her to wrestle in college before going full-time into MMA. Meanwhile, Mir said she needs more time in the cage to learn and improve. She wants to fight more often, and her next fight could happen at the end of January.