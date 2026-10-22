UFC Legend’s Daughter Bella Mir Fires Back at Haters After DWCS Loss: “Nothing They Say Is New”

Bella Mir has hit back at critics following her DWCS loss, making it clear that the hate she’s receiving is nothing new and won’t stop her from moving forward.

Alex Apodaca pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Dana White's Contender Series history, beating Bella Mir on August 25, 2026. Mir, Frank Mir's 23-year-old daughter, came in as a massive favorite at -6000 but couldn't get it done. Apodaca shut down Mir's wrestling for the entire bantamweight fight and did enough to win all three scorecards, 29-28. The win also earned him a UFC contract. Mir took heavy backlash and a wave of hate comments after the loss, partly because her dad is a heavyweight legend. She says none of it bothers her.

Mir says the hate that followed the loss hasn't rattled her. She called her mental strength the best thing she has ever developed and said nothing could break her. As a woman in combat sports, she has spent her whole life hearing from men and others that she can't fight, so none of the comments are new to her. No one has said anything she hasn't already heard.

She stated, “I think my mental is the strongest suit out of like any skill I’ve ever developed. I think like nothing could break me. I'm a girl in combat sports. You think I've never dealt with men and all these people in my life who tell me I can't fight?… No one has said something I haven't heard before.”