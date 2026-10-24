Bella Mir dominates Hope Chase with a 10-0 technical fall at RAF 14 before challenging Kennedy Blades for the championship at RAF Abu Dhabi.

Mir dominated the wrestling match against Chase, racking up points for a decisive 10-0 technical fall. Among the highlights was an impressive slam that really caught everyone's eye, though it didn't count towards the score since it happened right at the end of the first period.

The 23-year-old wrestling star put on a stellar 10-0 display on October 23 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, proving once again why she’s an NCAA champion. With Kennedy Blades waiting for her at RAF Abu Dhabi, Mir has taken an important step toward her next major challenge.

This victory was a huge comeback for Mir following a difficult period. She suffered a setback against Alex Apodaca on Dana White's Contender Series in August, but soon returned to wrestling competition. To add to her challenges, Mir also lost her RAF promotional debut to Alexis Gomez in November 2025.

So, this shutout against Chase marks her first win in the organization, making it all the more special.

Mir, a former NCAA women’s wrestling champion, has been actively seeking new opportunities in both wrestling and mixed martial arts. Her recent performance not only highlights her skills on the mat but also gives her a much-needed confidence boost as she prepares to take on one of RAF’s toughest competitors.

Kennedy Blades Awaits Bella Mir at RAF Abu Dhabi

Mir's upcoming challenge is set to be a considerably tougher test. She is gearing up to challenge Kennedy Blades for the RAF women's middleweight championship on November 14 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Blades steps into the ring boasting an impressive 6-0 record in RAF competition, and she hasn’t given up a single point in her promotional appearances, according to the organization's athlete profile. This level of dominance makes her a tough challenge for Mir, who will need to channel her recent performance against a wrestler with such an outstanding track record in the promotion.

This championship showdown offers Mir a chance to turn her technical-fall victory into a major breakthrough. While Blades aims to keep her unbeaten streak alive and defend her title, Mir is riding a wave of fresh momentum as she prepares for one of the most important wrestling matchups of her career.