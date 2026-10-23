Bella Mir confirmed that she is under contract with the UFC and already has her eyes set on a return for Tuff-N-Uff in January next year.

Bella Mir isn't letting her first career setback slow down her long-term UFC ambitions. Following a tough decision loss on Dana White’s Contender Series in August, the 23-year-old bantamweight prospect is doubling down on her martial arts development with an ambitious, fight-filled schedule planned for 2027.

Speaking with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir revealed that she remains under contract with the promotion. While many fans assumed her ties to the organization were strictly limited to her previous college Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal, Bella Mir clarified that her agreement with the UFC predates her Contender Series appearance and provides a structured roadmap back to the Octagon.

A High-Volume Roadmap to Redemption

Rather than rushing straight back into another high-stakes spotlight, Mir plans to log crucial cage time on the regional circuit. Carrying a 4-1 professional MMA record, she is targeting a January return under the Las Vegas-based Tuff-N-Uff banner. From there, she intends to compete four to five times throughout 2027 before making her second attempt on DWCS.