Bilal Hasan Reveals He Only Discovered Michael Jackson After His Death

Bilal Hasan has revealed that he only discovered Michael Jackson’s music after the pop icon’s death, explaining how he became a fan years after his passing.

Plenty of fighters have brought a character with them into the octagon, from Israel Adesanya using the Undertaker theme to Johnny Walker channeling anime superheroes. Lately, Bilal Hasan has joined that list. Best known for stacking up knockouts, he has also made a name for his Michael Jackson-style celebrations. However, he has now revealed that he didn’t know about MJ until his death, when the news was covering him for days.

Bilal Hasan Discovered the King of Pop in the Most Unexpected Way

As per Hasan, he knew MJ’s music but had never watched him perform. Hasan got hooked on the concerts, drawn in by the passion and the stage presence. Seeing that at such a young age, he thought the man had something special. He couldn't have explained it back then, but he knew he wanted to be like him.

Hasan said, “You know, I’ve said this before, but it was actually the day Michael Jackson passed away. It was all over the news, and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ So I looked him up on YouTube. I’d heard his music before, but I hadn’t actually seen him perform. I became obsessed with watching his concerts, seeing how passionate he was and how incredible his stage presence was. That’s what people call ‘aura’ now. Seeing that at such a young age, I was like, Oh my God, this guy’s got it.”