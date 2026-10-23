Ramazan Temirov has found himself on the receiving end of relentless scrutiny after Charles Johnson opened old wounds.

"Taking steroids intentionally to gain advantage in combat sports should be minimum 2 year ban. Idgaf," the American fighter replied to a post by @Kevin on X, detailing Temirov's willingness to fight Joshua Van next.

Charles 'InnerG' Johnson recently took to X, pulling no punches as he put Temirov's resume under the crosshairs. Testing positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) in 2025, 'Temurlan' received a 12-month suspension. The alleged leniency in dealing with the fiasco rubbed Johnson the wrong way.

Ramazan Temirov returns to action at UFC 333 against Lone’er Kavanagh on Saturday. However, his former opponent Charles Johnson can't quite square that showdown with the Uzbek's history of using performance-enhancing drugs.

While the Uzbek didn't test positive for anabolic steroid use, TMZ also remains a banned drug as per Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD). It is often associated with increased endurance, cardiac capacity, and metabolic efficiency.

Beyond demanding longer suspensions, InnerG also turned to personal insults, hoping for Lone’er Kavanagh to flatline the 29-year-old.

"No one cares about this steroid cheat but his countrymen. Hope he steps on a rock on his way to the cage and Lon ko him sleep."

This adversary, however, hasn't come out of left field.

Charles Johnson Clears The Air On What Temirov's Drug Use Cost Him

When Ramazan Temirov tested positive for PED use, he was still actively fighting in the promotion. In fact, his last two victories came the same year that the doping reports arrived. Despite that, the fight outcomes weren't overturned, keeping Temurlan's UFC slate clean.

Charles Johnson became one of the victims of that saga, snapping his 4-fight win streak. That frustration undoubtedly spilled over online as it hit fever pitch.

Replying to a user referring to his disappointing loss to the Uzbek, InnerG wrote:

"I was on a 4 fight win streak and title run. Yes he did damage my career. Factually popped for banned substance and I had to restart with less opportunity when I should’ve had a title opportunity or main event. So yes dips—."

He also criticized Temiron's official reasoning behind TMZ use: a prescribed medication to treat heart failure and cardiac conditions. Johnson pointed out the inconsistency in the flyweight's explanation.

"Lie after lie. He made a whole f—ing post about it being for acne initially, then he said staph, and finally “a heart problem” . FOH!!! Making excuses for a cheater is bottom of the barrel."

Apparently, while Ramazan Temirov has moved past both the drug-testing fiasco and the suspension, Charles Johnson still wonders how differently their clash could have unfolded if doping had stricter consequences.