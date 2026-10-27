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UFC 333 Estimated Earnings Revealed: Alexander Volkanovski Earns Over $1.3M

By Nachiket Jadhav

Edited by Drew Zuhosky
37 min ago3 min read
Alexander Volkanovski Retains UFC Featherweight Championship At UFC 333
Alexander Volkanovski Retains UFC Featherweight Championship At UFC 333IMAGO / AAP
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UFC 333's headlining champions, Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan, took home over $1,000,000 each. Let's break down their earnings.

UFC 333's estimated salaries, bonuses, and compliance pay are all out. 

The event took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and it delivered an eventful night headlined by two title fights. In the co-main event, fans saw Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili go to war for another five rounds for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Merab Dvalishvili started strong early, but as the fight went on, Petr took over and won a clear unanimous decision to close out their trilogy.

The main event saw Alexander Volkanovski successfully defend his featherweight crown against undefeated #1 contender Movsar Evloev. It took the featherweight great just two rounds to finish the Russian via TKO. This win further cemented the legacy of Volk as one of the greatest of all time.

This record-setting title defense earned Alexander Volkanovski $1,185,000, while Movsar Evloev received $310,000 when he fell short of winning the belt. On the other hand, the two-time bantamweight champion Petr Yan's salary for UFC 333 is $920,000, while Merab Dvalishvili, the former champ, took $550,000.

Another higher-paid fighter on the card is a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes. 'The Devastator' earned $325,000.

UFC 333 Estimated Salaries: Volk, Yan and Merab Earn Over $500K

The following is the full list of UFC 333's estimated fight salaries:

Fighter  Earning

Alexander Volkanovski

$1,185,000

Petr Yan

$920,000

Merab Dvalishvili

$550,000

Dominick Reyes

$325,000

Movsar Evloev

$310,000

Alexander Volkov

$257,000

Lone’er Kavanagh

$246,000

Grant Dawson

$178,000

Abus Magomedov

$161,000

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

$123,000

Iasmin Lucindo

$116,000

Nikita Krylov

$99,000

Azamat Murzakanov

$94,000

Jacob Malkoun

$94,000

Daniel Santos

$94,000

Aaron Pico

$93,000

Rizvan Kuniev

$88,000

Losene Keita

$71,000

Kody Steele

$69,000

Colby Thicknesse

$64,000

Abubakar Vagaev

$62,000

Ramazan Temirov

$61,000

Nurullo Aliev

$58,000

Cam Rowston

$53,000

Bolaji Oki

$34,000

Noah Gugnon

$26,000

Nicolle Caliari

$26,000

Asaf Chopurov

$13,000

Some fighters also earned performance bonuses. Notably, Alexander Volkanovski and Lone'er Kavanagh received $100,000 each as performance of the night; Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili also took home $100k each as a fight of the night bonus.

Five additional fighters also received $25,000 finish bonuses for stopping their opponents.

UFC 333 Champions' Estimated Earnings Go Over $1M Each  

UFC 333 fighters collectively received $314,000 in promotional compliance pay. The following is the full list:

Fighter Promotional Compliance Pay
Alexander Volkanovski $42,000
Petr Yan $42,000
Movsar Evloev $32,000
Merab Dvalishvili $32,000
Alexander Volkov $16,000 
Dominick Reyes $16,000
Grant Dawson $16,000
Lone'er Kavanagh $6,000
Abus Magomedov $6,000
Azamat Murzakanov
 $6,000
Jacob Malkoun $6,000
Daniel Santos $6,000
Bolaji Oki $6,000
Iasmin Lucindo
 $6,000
Ramazan Temirov

$4,500
Colby Thicknesse $4,500
Rizvan Kuniev

$4,500
Cam Rowston $4,500
Nurullo Aliev $4,500
Nicolle Caliari
 $4,500
Aaron Pico

$4,000
Losene Keita

$4,000
Asaf Chopurov

$4,000
Abubakar Vagaev

$4,000
Kody Steele

$4,000
Noah Gugnon

$4,000

 

Tallying all this up, Volkanovski might have taken home $1,327,000; meanwhile, Yan might have earned a total of $1,062,000.

(It is important to note that UFC does not publicly disclose fighter contracts, so the figures above should be viewed as estimated payouts rather than officially confirmed salaries. The estimates are separate from the UFC's post-fight bonuses and Promotional Guidelines Compliance payments, which are publicly reported.)

ABOUT THE AUTHORNachiket JadhavStaff Writer

Nachiket Jadhav is a combat sports journalist and Staff Writer at MMA Sucka.

UFCUFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev

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