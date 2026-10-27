UFC 333 Estimated Earnings Revealed: Alexander Volkanovski Earns Over $1.3M
UFC 333's headlining champions, Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan, took home over $1,000,000 each. Let's break down their earnings.
UFC 333's estimated salaries, bonuses, and compliance pay are all out.
The event took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and it delivered an eventful night headlined by two title fights. In the co-main event, fans saw Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili go to war for another five rounds for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Merab Dvalishvili started strong early, but as the fight went on, Petr took over and won a clear unanimous decision to close out their trilogy.
The main event saw Alexander Volkanovski successfully defend his featherweight crown against undefeated #1 contender Movsar Evloev. It took the featherweight great just two rounds to finish the Russian via TKO. This win further cemented the legacy of Volk as one of the greatest of all time.
This record-setting title defense earned Alexander Volkanovski $1,185,000, while Movsar Evloev received $310,000 when he fell short of winning the belt. On the other hand, the two-time bantamweight champion Petr Yan's salary for UFC 333 is $920,000, while Merab Dvalishvili, the former champ, took $550,000.
Another higher-paid fighter on the card is a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes. 'The Devastator' earned $325,000.
UFC 333 Estimated Salaries: Volk, Yan and Merab Earn Over $500K
The following is the full list of UFC 333's estimated fight salaries:
|Fighter
|Earning
|
Alexander Volkanovski
|
$1,185,000
|
Petr Yan
|
$920,000
|
Merab Dvalishvili
|
$550,000
|
Dominick Reyes
|
$325,000
|
Movsar Evloev
|
$310,000
|
Alexander Volkov
|
$257,000
|
Lone’er Kavanagh
|
$246,000
|
Grant Dawson
|
$178,000
|
Abus Magomedov
|
$161,000
|
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
|
$123,000
|
Iasmin Lucindo
|
$116,000
|
Nikita Krylov
|
$99,000
|
Azamat Murzakanov
|
$94,000
|
Jacob Malkoun
|
$94,000
|
Daniel Santos
|
$94,000
|
Aaron Pico
|
$93,000
|
Rizvan Kuniev
|
$88,000
|
Losene Keita
|
$71,000
|
Kody Steele
|
$69,000
|
Colby Thicknesse
|
$64,000
|
Abubakar Vagaev
|
$62,000
|
Ramazan Temirov
|
$61,000
|
Nurullo Aliev
|
$58,000
|
Cam Rowston
|
$53,000
|
Bolaji Oki
|
$34,000
|
Noah Gugnon
|
$26,000
|
Nicolle Caliari
|
$26,000
|
Asaf Chopurov
|
$13,000
Some fighters also earned performance bonuses. Notably, Alexander Volkanovski and Lone'er Kavanagh received $100,000 each as performance of the night; Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili also took home $100k each as a fight of the night bonus.
Five additional fighters also received $25,000 finish bonuses for stopping their opponents.
UFC 333 Champions' Estimated Earnings Go Over $1M Each
UFC 333 fighters collectively received $314,000 in promotional compliance pay. The following is the full list:
|Fighter
|Promotional Compliance Pay
|Alexander Volkanovski
|$42,000
|Petr Yan
|$42,000
|Movsar Evloev
|$32,000
|Merab Dvalishvili
|$32,000
|Alexander Volkov
|$16,000
|Dominick Reyes
|$16,000
|Grant Dawson
|$16,000
|Lone'er Kavanagh
|$6,000
|Abus Magomedov
|$6,000
|Azamat Murzakanov
|$6,000
|Jacob Malkoun
|$6,000
|Daniel Santos
|$6,000
|Bolaji Oki
|$6,000
|Iasmin Lucindo
|$6,000
|Ramazan Temirov
|
$4,500
|Colby Thicknesse
|$4,500
|Rizvan Kuniev
|
$4,500
|Cam Rowston
|$4,500
|Nurullo Aliev
|$4,500
|Nicolle Caliari
|$4,500
|Aaron Pico
|
$4,000
|Losene Keita
|
$4,000
|Asaf Chopurov
|
$4,000
|Abubakar Vagaev
|
$4,000
|Kody Steele
|
$4,000
|Noah Gugnon
|
$4,000
Tallying all this up, Volkanovski might have taken home $1,327,000; meanwhile, Yan might have earned a total of $1,062,000.
(It is important to note that UFC does not publicly disclose fighter contracts, so the figures above should be viewed as estimated payouts rather than officially confirmed salaries. The estimates are separate from the UFC's post-fight bonuses and Promotional Guidelines Compliance payments, which are publicly reported.)