UFC 333's headlining champions, Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan, took home over $1,000,000 each. Let's break down their earnings.

The main event saw Alexander Volkanovski successfully defend his featherweight crown against undefeated #1 contender Movsar Evloev . It took the featherweight great just two rounds to finish the Russian via TKO. This win further cemented the legacy of Volk as one of the greatest of all time.

The event took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and it delivered an eventful night headlined by two title fights. In the co-main event, fans saw Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili go to war for another five rounds for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Merab Dvalishvili started strong early, but as the fight went on, Petr took over and won a clear unanimous decision to close out their trilogy.

UFC 333' s estimated salaries, bonuses, and compliance pay are all out.

This record-setting title defense earned Alexander Volkanovski $1,185,000, while Movsar Evloev received $310,000 when he fell short of winning the belt. On the other hand, the two-time bantamweight champion Petr Yan's salary for UFC 333 is $920,000, while Merab Dvalishvili, the former champ, took $550,000.

Another higher-paid fighter on the card is a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes. 'The Devastator' earned $325,000.

UFC 333 Estimated Salaries: Volk, Yan and Merab Earn Over $500K

The following is the full list of UFC 333's estimated fight salaries:

Fighter Earning Alexander Volkanovski $1,185,000 Petr Yan $920,000 Merab Dvalishvili $550,000 Dominick Reyes $325,000 Movsar Evloev $310,000 Alexander Volkov $257,000 Lone’er Kavanagh $246,000 Grant Dawson $178,000 Abus Magomedov $161,000 Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev $123,000 Iasmin Lucindo $116,000 Nikita Krylov $99,000 Azamat Murzakanov $94,000 Jacob Malkoun $94,000 Daniel Santos $94,000 Aaron Pico $93,000 Rizvan Kuniev $88,000 Losene Keita $71,000 Kody Steele $69,000 Colby Thicknesse $64,000 Abubakar Vagaev $62,000 Ramazan Temirov $61,000 Nurullo Aliev $58,000 Cam Rowston $53,000 Bolaji Oki $34,000 Noah Gugnon $26,000 Nicolle Caliari $26,000 Asaf Chopurov $13,000

Some fighters also earned performance bonuses. Notably, Alexander Volkanovski and Lone'er Kavanagh received $100,000 each as performance of the night; Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili also took home $100k each as a fight of the night bonus.

Five additional fighters also received $25,000 finish bonuses for stopping their opponents.

UFC 333 Champions' Estimated Earnings Go Over $1M Each

UFC 333 fighters collectively received $314,000 in promotional compliance pay. The following is the full list:

Fighter Promotional Compliance Pay Alexander Volkanovski $42,000 Petr Yan $42,000 Movsar Evloev $32,000 Merab Dvalishvili $32,000 Alexander Volkov $16,000 Dominick Reyes $16,000 Grant Dawson $16,000 Lone'er Kavanagh $6,000 Abus Magomedov $6,000 Azamat Murzakanov

$6,000 Jacob Malkoun $6,000 Daniel Santos $6,000 Bolaji Oki $6,000 Iasmin Lucindo

$6,000 Ramazan Temirov $4,500 Colby Thicknesse $4,500 Rizvan Kuniev

$4,500 Cam Rowston $4,500 Nurullo Aliev $4,500 Nicolle Caliari

$4,500

Aaron Pico

$4,000 Losene Keita

$4,000

Asaf Chopurov

$4,000 Abubakar Vagaev

$4,000 Kody Steele

$4,000 Noah Gugnon

$4,000

Tallying all this up, Volkanovski might have taken home $1,327,000; meanwhile, Yan might have earned a total of $1,062,000.

(It is important to note that UFC does not publicly disclose fighter contracts, so the figures above should be viewed as estimated payouts rather than officially confirmed salaries. The estimates are separate from the UFC's post-fight bonuses and Promotional Guidelines Compliance payments, which are publicly reported.)