Alexander Volkanovski Claims Nobody Else in the Division Could Handle the Movsar Evloev He Faced

Alexander Volkanovski believes no other fighter in the featherweight division could have handled the version of Movsar Evloev he faced, highlighting just how tough their matchup was.

Volkanovski believes Movsar Evloev was at his absolute best when they fought and would have beaten anyone else in the featherweight division. The featherweight champion said he was simply a bad matchup for the Russian, which made the difference. During his recent video, the Australian fighter said,

The win handed Evloev his first professional defeat and further strengthened Volkanovski's legacy as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history. Meanwhile, the Aussie legend stated that the Russian will get better after this loss.

Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight title after stopping the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev in the second round at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. It was one of the most hyped fights of the year, and the Russian fighter was backed by many, but he couldn't get the win. Evloev entered the fight with a perfect 20-0 record, but Volkanovski took control and secured a TKO victory with just six seconds remaining in Round 2.

“If that Movsar fought anyone else in the division, he walks through them. Walks through them. But I’m a different guy. I believe that was the best Movsar there was. People probably won’t get that, but I believe that. I’m just a nightmare matchup for him.”

He also predicted that the Russian fighter would deliver his best performance yet in his next fight, proving just how dangerous he really is. Meanwhile, the Australian is now looking for a retirement fight and has named a few fighters he would like to face.

Alexander Volkanovski Eyes Ilia Topuria Rematch At Lightweight, Wants Revenge Before Retirement

Volkanovski says he is open to fighting Ilia Topuria again, especially if the rematch is for the UFC lightweight title. He believes it would be a great opportunity to avenge his previous loss to Topuria. During his interview with Brendan Bradford, the 38-year-old said,

“If it was going to be for a lightweight title, that’d be great, because I get that win back as well. Gaethje took that zero, so I can’t say that I get the chance to take that zero from him. But to get that win back would be great.”

However, Volkanovski admitted that the timing and matchmaking might not fit his plans for one final fight at lightweight. Their first fight was one-sided, as the former lightweight champion knocked him out brutally. Fans will now wait for the UFC to give the featherweight champion a good farewell.