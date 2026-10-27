Sport Themen der Woche KW15 Sport Bilder des Tages April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, Miami, Fl, United States: Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 - Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL ( PxImages) Miami, Fl United States - ZUMAp175 20250412_zsa_p175_513 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The featherweight champion believes every win from here on will be a great achievement.

Alexander Volkanovski endured a rough patch after suffering back-to-back losses in 2023 and 2024. However, he bounced back to reclaim the featherweight title.

In the main event in Abu Dhabi, ‘The Great’ showed that he still has plenty left in the tank. He battered the feared featherweight contender and finished the bout in the last seconds of the second round. Volkanovski believes the performance ranks among his best.

Alexander Volkanovski (38) defended his featherweight title last weekend against Movsar Evloev (32), who also entered UFC 333 with an undefeated 20-0 record.

Since then, he has successfully defended the belt twice. His run is particularly commendable at 38 years old, making him the oldest active UFC champion in the promotion.

Speaking to Brendon Bradford about his victory, Volkanovski said, “I feel like every fight from here on out is going to be one of the best. If you’re going out there and still defending your belt at 38 years old, each camp is going to have its challenges."

Volkanovski also became the first featherweight in UFC history to win nine title fights, surpassing Jose Aldo, who recorded eight.

Volkanovski Wants to Run It Back With Ilia Topuria

‘The Great’ has lost to only two fighters in the UFC: Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Now, he wants the opportunity to avenge one of those defeats.

“If it was going to be for a lightweight title, that’d be great, because I get that win back as well. Gaethje took that zero, so I can’t say that I get the chance to take that zero from him. But to get that win back would be great,” Volkanovski said in the same interview.

He is also open to a superfight against lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Volkanovski has suggested that the potential matchup could be his final fight in the sport.

Both options appear viable. However, Gaethje has several contenders currently targeting his title. Meanwhile, Topuria is looking to bounce back from his first defeat, making a rematch with Volkanovski a potential option.

Volkanovski has made his preferences clear. Now, the decision rests with the UFC.