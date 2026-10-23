NEW Dana White Has Clarified His Comments on Farid Basharat's UFC Exit Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Dana White and Nick Khan IMAGO/Inpho Photography.

Undefeated bantamweight contender Farid Basharat was not offered a new UFC contract after fighting out his previous deal at UFC 329. 'Ferocious' was 7-0 in the UFC but only had one finish, which can be the reason the 29-year-old was removed, as the company prefers flashy finishes over decision wins.

From This Article 1 . Dana White comments on Farid Basharat's UFC exit

Dana White had previously said that fighters who turn down opponents or are difficult to deal with for matchmakers may not have their UFC contracts renewed. White did not specifically accuse Basharat of declining fights or being difficult to work with. “I mean, this isn't the first time this has happened. And either guys aren't good to deal with or the matchmakers don't want to deal with them, which could be turning down fights or whatever the reasoning is,” White said. "If you're 16 and 0 with seven wins in the UFC and don't get resigned, there's definitely a reason."

However, Basharat expressed his dissatisfaction with White's comments, emphasising that he has never refused an opponent and has even competed while injured. Now, Dana White has clarified his past comments on Farid Basharat's UFC exit. Dana White Denies Specifically Saying Farid Basharat Was Removed for Turning Down Bouts Dana White, during the UFC 333 press conference, said this while clarifying his comments on Farid Basharat's UFC exit. "What I would like to clarify — I saw the kid on Instagram last week. When I was talking about why some guys get released, or their contracts don’t get renewed, I was just saying in general. I wasn’t pointing him out, specifically.” White said. White also added that Movsar Evloev, who is 10-0 in the UFC but is yet to secure a finish, is in a good spot, and fans don't have to worry about Evloev right now. “No, I can’t promise anything. But he’s in a pretty good spot right now. He’s still here, and he’s fighting this weekend. He’s fighting for the title. I don’t think you need to worry about him at all.” Evloev will challenge featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski this Saturday in the main event of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.