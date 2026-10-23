After Farid Basharat left the UFC, Joe Rogan blasted the promotion's obsession with quick finishes, arguing it pushes away high-level technical talent.

Joe Rogan addressed the release on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He rejected the idea that a fighter should lose their job over fighting style, arguing that avoiding damage is a core martial arts skill.

The company chose not to offer him a new contract following his July victory over John Garza at UFC 329. His release led to endless chatter online over whether the promotion rewards victories or finishes. UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently joined the conversation, criticizing the promotion's decision to let an unbeaten talent walk away.

Perfect records are rare in MMA, but the UFC seemingly does not care about undefeated streaks if a fighter cannot sell his fight to a large audience. Farid Basharat serves as the most recent example. The 29-year-old left the promotion as an undefeated 16-0 bantamweight who went 7-0 inside the UFC .

Rogan said, "I don't like guys not getting offered contracts because they don't like their style. Everyone's trying to win... Fights are (expletive deleted) complicated, and this idea that you're supposed to just be entertaining and put your brain on the line and ignore your skill set—which is to avoid damage—is ridiculous."

Basharat originally joined the promotion through Dana White's Contender Series in 2022 and finished his multi-fight deal remaining undefeated. Because his last several victories required the judges' scorecards, critics labeled his style as overly cautious. Now a free agent, Basharat is legally clear to sign with any competing promotion.

The organization has not given an official reason for letting him walk away. However, White stated, “If you’re 16-0 with seven wins in the UFC and don’t get re-signed, there’s definitely a reason.”

As the debate intensified, Basharat accused the UFC of valuing blood and finishes over high-level martial arts. He warned that this matchmaking philosophy risks the sport's credibility.

“I think the company, the UFC, is manufacturing a fan base that doesn't appreciate good-quality fighting. Even if it's a mismatch, even if it's a low-level fight, as long as there's blood, as long as it's a first-round finish, we're happy. And in my opinion, you just can't build a sport off that because you might do well for a couple of years ratings-wise, but sooner or later it's going to delegitimize the sport,” the 29-year-old said.

The outcome marks a sharp turn from Basharat's original career goals. Back in July, he expressed an absolute desire to remain with the world's premier MMA league, saying, “I want to stay, of course. The UFC is where I want to be at. As long as I stay in the organization, I know I’m going to be champion.”

Farid Basharat ended up receiving the same treatment as his older brother, Javid Basharat. The promotion cut Javid after a victory over Gianni Vazquez in February, and he has since signed with the PFL. It remains to be seen if Farid will follow in his brother’s footsteps into the same promotion.