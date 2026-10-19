During the UFC Edmonton post-fight press conference, Dana White had a vague response when asked why the UFC decided not to offer Farid Basharat a new contract:

Although Dana White did not specifically say that Farid Basharat had turned down fights or done anything to get on the bad side of him, Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, or Mick Maynard, his comments about Basharat appear far-fetched.

White told the media that if a fighter who has an undefeated record is cut from the roster, there might be issues like them rejecting fights or giving a hard time to the matchmakers or UFC officials.

Now the 29-year-old has responded. After going 7-0 in the UFC, with 6 wins by decision, 'Ferocious' was not given a new contract.

Farid Basharat Responds to Dana White’s Comments

In a recent video, Farid Basharat, while responding to Dana White's comments, said he has never turned down a fight in the UFC. He also pointed out that he has accepted fights even when his opponents missed weight by a significant margin and competed through injuries instead of pulling out.

“I definitely didn't turn nobody down. In fact, we're talking about the same guy that in Abu Dhabi when I fought in 2024, my opponent missed weight by 10 lb and I still went ahead with the fight. And from what I know, it's the largest weight disparity in UFC history. Still went ahead with the fight, still put on a good show and won.”

Basharat also mentioned competing despite injuries, including during his Contender Series fight.

“My Contender Series fight, I had a broke torn MCL in my elbow, still went ahead with the fight. My last fight I was injured. So, these are facts. You can ask your UFC staff, you can ask the nutrition team, you can ask the physio team. They will tell you these are facts.”

Basharat asked White to speak to his staff and ask them how reliable he has been, adding that they could confirm whether anyone had ever had an issue with him.